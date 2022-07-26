Tyson Fury ‘confirms plans to return to the ring in NOVEMBER to face Hafthor Bjornsson

Tyson Fury is reportedly in talks to return to the ring for a demonstration fight with the world’s former strongest man, Hafthor Bjornsson.

The Gypsy King has been going back and forth with the Icelandic strongman via social media and has now revealed the pair are in talks about a fight in November.

It is believed the practice fight could take place in a London football stadium later this year and last “six to eight rounds”.

Fury said he would not return to the ring in a professional capacity, but admitted he is eager to fight the Icelandic strongman.

The Gypsy King confirmed that the pair had entered into negotiations about the possible fight, and told the Telegraafsport: “It would be a little fun.

“It would be great to stand there in front of say 70,000 fans and show him what boxing is all about, make him miss and knock him out. We’re talking to his team right now and it’s definitely something I’m interested in.”

Bjornsson also confirmed that the talks had begun during an interview with IFL TV on Monday. He said: ‘I know there are some negotiations going on and some talks, but nothing is complete. If it happened, I’d love to get in the ring and fight him.”

Fury and Bjornsson called each other out on social media in recent weeks. Fury wrote on his Instagram: “I wonder if Thor Bjornsson can hit that big jaw with a crashing right hand? Who would have Thor’s hammer? Could this mountain be? [sic] big to climb?’.

‘Mountain’ is the character played by the behemoth in Game of Thrones. Bjornsson is the only man to win the Arnold Strongman Classic, Europe’s Strongest Man and World’s Strongest Man in the same year.

Bjornsson responded by posting a video on Instagram. During the clip he said: ‘Tyson, there’s only one way to find out’ [if Thor could take Fury’s punches]. Let’s take this fight. I am 100% for war. Let’s do this.’

Bjornsson is the third most decorated strongman in history and has 30 league wins to his credit. He has also participated in several boxing matches.

The 33-year-old is no stranger to the ring – he has had four professional fights, won twice and drawn the other two.

Ngannou is desperate to fight Fury even if it means leaving the UFC as a free agent

He is six feet tall, the same size as Fury and there would no doubt be a lot of casual interest if they stepped into the ring together, although the British heavyweight would clearly be playing with his opponent.

The Gypsy King is still training hard despite retiring from the sport after beating Dillian Whyte at Wembley earlier this year.

Fury has also talked about an exhibition against Francis Ngannou – with the Cameroonian fighter open to leaving the UFC as a free agent to secure the fight.