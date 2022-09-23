Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua STILL hasn’t signed his contract to face him on December 3

Tyson Fury has claimed that Anthony Joshua has yet to hand over his contract to finish their Battle of Britain showdown in Cardiff in December – referring to him as a ‘s**thouse bodybuilder’ and accusing him of not having b* ***cks’ to his face.

Fury and Joshua appeared to have finally struck a deal to stage one of the most anticipated fights in boxing history after the Gypsy King offered the embattled fighter a shot at his WBC belt at the Millennium Stadium later this year.

Joshua immediately said he was interested and instructed his management group 258 and Matchroom to negotiate terms – with his promoter Eddie Hearn confirming they had accepted their offer of a 60-40 split.

Fury’s promoter Warren said a contract had been sent to Joshua’s team, with both sides suggesting there was little in the way of a full deal – but Fury has now revealed potential problems standing in the way of a mega-fight with his claim that Joshua has gone quietly.

In a rant on his Instagram, Fury first took aim at Usyk for saying he was ‘scared of him’ before turning his attention to Joshua.

“You sick little s**t,” he said. ‘You little s**tbag. Talking s***e – I’m scared of you? I want to put my fist through the side of your little sausage.

‘And of all the shit houses, the great bodybuilder Anthony Joshua – it’s a proper idiot house. I haven’t signed the contract because I don’t know how long and I won’t sign it. Your little sausage.

‘You don’t want to fight, your manager is a sausage, I’ve never seen anything like you. However, I will be fighting on December 3rd if this sausage doesn’t sign the contract, and I don’t think he is [going to].

‘I don’t think he has the sense because he’s a house. Both of you, a couple of sausage shithouses. Joshua is as**thouse, Usyk is as**thouse, you are all s**thouses.’

This week, Warren confirmed that Joshua’s camp had yet to return their contract, but said he saw no reason why the fight would not be completed.

‘None. It has not been signed yet, he said. ‘We are waiting for them to come back to us. But I see no reason why it should not be signed.

“The most important core of the negotiations is the divisions that have been agreed – 60/40. There is a rematch clause which has been agreed – 50/50.

‘The big problem was when the game would take place, it’s December.

‘To give everyone comfort, we’ve even said that they can be involved in all broadcasting contracts, sponsorships and everything, so they can see that everything is above board.

‘That side of it, we satisfied any concerns they might have. There are no worries about the payment, because they get direct payment from the respective TV companies, so that side of it is sorted’.

Joshua’s promoter Hearn previously said broadcasts may be the only thing standing in the way of the fight going ahead – but said the main reason for the delay was that his team were “fixing” small details in the contract.

‘It’s not unusual to get a contract you’re not keen on – and it wasn’t that they were playing games or anything like that. It’s just really down to the format of the deal, which is being fixed, and we’re working positively to try to get it in the right shape, and I think we’re almost there in terms of the format of that deal, ‘ Hearn told iD Boxing.

‘[The contract] wasn’t quite what we expected, but it was a few days ago and we’ve had some positive conversations. Reshaping it a bit, which seems to be positive.’

‘We still have a long way to go. It is clear that the broadcasters must have their discussion. There’s not much more to tell you other than both teams are doing everything they can to try and find a way to make it happen within the time frame.’