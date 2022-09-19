Tyson Fury breaks his silence as fans wait to hear about him potentially facing Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has broken his social media silence to pay tribute to the Queen ahead of her funeral on Monday, as fans wait to hear if he will take on Anthony Joshua in a major domestic clash later this year.

The Gypsy King called Joshua out earlier this month in a series of videos on social media and Joshua’s management team, 258, have since revealed they have ‘accepted all conditions’ for the fight to go ahead.

Following this announcement, Fury has been unusually quiet, but he has now taken to Instagram to explain why.

“Hey guys, Queen’s funeral today,” he said on his Instagram story on Monday morning.

‘I have been off social media for the past ten days mourning in respect for our Queen who has passed away. Haven’t written anything, haven’t been interested in anything else, to be fair.

‘I hope the whole funeral goes well, condolences to the whole family and may she rest in heaven forever. In the mighty name of Jesus, amen.’

Fury may remain tight-lipped about the prospect of facing his compatriot for now, but his promoter Frank Warren has confirmed that Joshua has been sent a contract for the fight.

It is understood Joshua has accepted a 60-40 purse in Fury’s favor for the bout, which will move to 50-50 for the rematch if Joshua wins.

If the match goes ahead, it is set to take place on December 3, with Cardiff’s Principality Stadium the front-runner to host the event.

Fury has not fought since April, when he beat Dillian Whyte via sixth-round knockout at Wembley Stadium.

He announced his intention to retire from boxing after that win, but has since changed his mind and committed to fighting Joshua instead.

Meanwhile, Joshua is coming off back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk but will have another opportunity to become a three-time heavyweight champion if he and Fury sign on the dotted line to fight in December.