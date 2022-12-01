Tyson Fury announces plans to fight 12 times in 12 months, and will face Oleksandr Usyk in March.

<!–

Tyson Fury plans to do “a Joe Louis” with one fight every month in a calendar year, including a seven-stop world tour and five blockbusters at Wembley Stadium.

All starting with a March clash with Ukrainian war hero Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed world heavyweight championship last held by Lennox Lewis over a decade ago.

Is this humanly possible?

Tyson Fury (above) has claimed he wants to fight one person per month in a calendar year

“No doubt,” says Fury. “Louis the bronze bomber, according to famous legend, fought a bum a month, not a fight a year.”

Can he continue to pull crowds through such a packed schedule, including scheduled fights in Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, a stadium return to America, China or Macau, and even an extraordinary staging of a major event in Antarctica?

“Absolutely,” he says. “I live the boxer’s life all the time. I’m in the gym every day, even if there’s no fight.

‘Instead of the luxurious life I am at home with my wife and children in Morecombe Bay where nothing happens.’

American promoter Bob Arum has no doubt that Gypsy King can pack football fields

He also mentions the 60,000 pre-sold tickets for Saturday’s WBC title defense at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That’s against Dereck Chisora, the 38-year-old veteran who has been somewhat derided as a suitable opponent, having already lost twice to Fury.

To which the Gypsy King replies: ‘Despite the nonsense of files that know nothing about boxing, we have now occupied 154,000 seats in two fights. ‘

That includes Wembley Stadium’s 94,000 sales for his knockout of Dillian Whyte.

Fury will defend his WBC title against Derek Chisora ​​at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Fury’s American promoter, Bob Arum, has no doubt that he can pack football fields wherever he goes and however many times he wants.

Arum compares Fury’s box office prowess to that of The Greatest Boxer of All Time, saying ‘in the final stages of his career, Muhammad Ali went around the world boxing in front of huge crowds.

Tyson succeeds Ali as the sport’s great entertainer. For his next trip to the US, perhaps for a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder, we will fill the new 64,000 capacity stadium in Las Vegas.

“And Macau would make sense if mainland China’s covid restrictions are still in place as it’s their casino equivalent of Vegas.”

About 60,000 tickets have been pre-sold for Saturday’s fight between Fury and Chisora

Arum confirms that the uncontested showdown with Usyk – who will be ringside this weekend – has been “agreed in every contract detail” by the two camps. The location is most likely Saudi Arabia.

The concept is that that fight will be followed in March 2023 by what Fury calls “seven non-bums a month” abroad and five at home.

Are there enough domestic rivals to keep Wembley full?

“There’s plenty of British beef out there,” says Fury. “There’s Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois, I’ll even admit I’ll never fight Joshua after he busted me as long as he comes begging on my terms.”

“And there are some big young guns coming along nicely. ‘

Fury wants an undisputed heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk in March

But does a 34-year-old prizefighter have the energy for “my Tyson Fury Road Show?”

He says, ‘Oh yes’ he says. “It comes from the excitement of boxing. My dad (John) says when the fight comes I’ll become Frankenstein’s monster as the electricity surges through me.

“And I’m driven by the terror or retirement. I’ve tried it a few times and it’s not good. I live to fight.’

All of this is added incentive to fend off the big punching Chisora.

“If this old friend of mine knocks me out,” says Fury, “the whole tour project unravels.”

Fury v Chisora ​​will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office on Saturday night. Ring walk 9 p.m.