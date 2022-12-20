Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk agree on a blockbuster showdown for a heavyweight fight

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to meet in the ring next time in what would be a highly anticipated unification match.

The heavyweights are ready to compete for the title of unified heavyweight champion, according to Bob Arumwhich promotes the Gypsy King along with promotions in the UK.

Usyk’s manager had claimed the fight could take place on March 4, and Fury remains adamant he will “take out” the Ukrainian heavyweight when they face off next year.

Sky Sports reports that both fighters plan to see the fight take place and neither will accept another fight until they face off in the ring.

“The two fighters have agreed to fight each other next time,” Arum told Sky Sports.

“With Fury and Usyk, we’re dealing with two adults, not much [rubbish] back and forth.

“Usyk is a good friend of mine, he’s very intelligent, and Tyson is Superman, both as an athlete and as an intellectual.

So they want the fight. Both want the fight and so there will be little or none. [messing] all around. So we’ll be able to make that happen.

‘I have a lot of confidence in it. As I said, the fighters have agreed to fight each other without intermission.’

An exact date and venue for the fight – which will see the division united for the first time since Lennox Lewis in 1999 – has yet to be decided, though both fighters are keen for the fight to take place in early 2023.

The Ukrainian’s manager claimed the clash should come no later than March 4, adding that the sooner the fight comes “the better”.

Arum added that a venue for the undoubtedly highly lucrative meet has yet to be decided, with strong suitors from the Middle East to host, as well as the UK.

If the fight were to take place in the UK, Wembley is the most likely destination, with Fury’s fight with Dillian Whyte at the football stadium earlier this year.

He also took part in the canvas at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, when he took on compatriot Derek Chisora ​​in December – who the Gypsy King claims is much stronger than Usyk.

A fight in the Middle East would likely see a much bigger purse available to the two fighters, and Arum admitted the bigger reward could be hard to ignore, although Wembley has its own draws.

“To go back to Wembley and fight for me in front of 95,000 people really makes the blood run high.

‘It would be crazy. It would just be great.’

“We’ll take care of it all,” Arum added. “I’m hoping maybe by the end of the year.”