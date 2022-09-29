Tyson Fury AGAIN claims Anthony Joshua fight is OFF, as he ‘accepts’ offer fight Mahmoud Charr

Tyson Fury has claimed his fight with Anthony Joshua is back on track – for the second time in a week – after initially suggesting the fight could be revived, as he called his rival “a coward” and a fight with Mahmoud Charr instead accepted.

The Gypsy King has pushed Joshua to sign his contract to stage a blockbuster Battle of Britain clash in Cardiff on December 3, but the WBC champion grew tired of waiting for him, telling him the fight was off after he missed the 5 p.m. deadline. on Monday.

The showdown seemed dead in the water until Fury revealed his promotion company Queensbury was still in talks to host the match – urging Joshua to sign the contract today after broadcasters DAZN, BT Sport and ESPN all came to an agreement – but has now claimed the Watford-born star has made her way out again.

In an Instagram story, Fury said: “Mahmoud Charr, looks like now that AJ is finally free, he’s ducked his way out and a coward, and you’re the guy who wants to fight, so I love That.

“I like that you’re very vocal and you call for a fight like a man should. Any man who wants to fight a man must call him as you did to me. So I accept your challenge Mahmoud Charr, let’s do it motherfucker.’

His final tirade comes hours after his personal plea to Joshua to sign his contract, reversing his decision to drop the fight and telling him that “the ball is in your court.”

“Anthony Joshua, where do we start,” Fury said in a video message on Twitter. The deadline was Monday. Frank Warren asked me and convinced me to let it go on for a few more days.

‘Today is Thursday. And even though I knew you wouldn’t sign this contract, I allowed Frank to continue holding meetings with your team and your broadcasters and stuff, and now we have BT, DAZN and ESPN all on the same page. They are happy with everything. they’re all happy, ready to rock ‘n roll.

‘You have asked many things. You wanted to be a co-promoter if you are a volunteer challenger. Guess what, I said give it to them. Let them be co-promoter.

‘You wanted complete transparency, even if you are not an equal shareholder in this party. Do you know what I said? Give him full transparency. I have nothing to hide. I’m not trying to rob anyone. I’ve never robbed anyone of a cent in my life. So now you have full transparency, everything is clean and fair.

“The ball is really in your court, boy. Everyone is ready. If you were really a man, and you had some dignity and pride about you, you would have this contract signed today.

‘This is it. There are no more days, weeks and months. You’ve had the contract for over two weeks and you still haven’t signed it. Show the public that you really are a big coward – that I know you are – and don’t sign it. I don’t care if you sign it or not, I don’t care.

“You are a defeated man and I am a world champion. I’ll give you a huge bone, but I know I can punch you in the face, so I’m willing to give you a chance.

“There is nothing left to do, everyone is happy, put your team on mine, they will be available all day like they have been for the last two weeks. Get this contract signed today big p**** and give the British fans what they want.

“There’s no running anymore, you have to fight me. You can’t escape. The Fury is coming… B****’.

