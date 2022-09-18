Tyrod Taylor sues Chargers doctor for medical malpractice seeking at least $5 million in damages

After suffering a rib injury during the 2020 season, Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor sought treatment from team physician David S. Gazzaniga and the Newport Orthopedic Institute south of Los Angeles.

Now Taylor is suing Gazzaniga for medical malpractice, saying his treatment for that rib injury led to a punctured lung. Taylor is seeking at least $5 million in damages.

In the suit, Taylor says he suffered, ‘severe physical pain resulting in hospitalization, physical therapy, emotional distress and other past pain and suffering.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to Newport Orthopedic Institute and contacted them for comment.

Former Chargers starting QB Tyrod Taylor is suing the Chargers’ team doctor for malpractice

Taylor says he got the punctured lung when Gazzaniga tried to administer a painkiller injection to the rib area. His lawyers also claim that Gazzaniga’s ‘negligence, carelessness and other tortious, illegal and wrongful acts’ led to Taylor losing his starting spot with the Chargers.

Gazzaniga is also charged with ‘medical battery’ in the lawsuit, with Taylor’s lawyers saying he ‘did not properly and accurately give informed consent prior to the anesthetic injections’.

Taylor hit free agency after the 2020 season, but with the injury, the now 33-year-old did so as a backup — rather than a starter.

“The financial difference between a starting quarterback’s salary and a back-up quarterback’s salary is at least $5,000,000 and is more than likely much greater,” the lawsuit read.

Taylor left the Chargers in 2020 and played in Houston last year and is currently with the Giants

‘The exact amount of such past and future losses is unknown [Taylor] at this time and he will ask the court for leave to amend this complaint to state the total amount when determined.’

After the 2020 season, Taylor signed as a starter with the Houston Texans on a 1-year, $12.5 million deal. Another injury – this time to his hamstring – saw him miss six games. After returning and starting four more games, the Texans looked set to start their rookie QB Davis Mills for the remainder of the year.

He signed with the Giants last offseason on a 2-year, $17m deal with $8.5m guaranteed.

Taylor began the 2020 season as the Chargers’ starter. He went 16/30 with 208 passing yards in a 16-13 Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, he aggravated an old rib injury in Week 2 of the 2020 season against the Chiefs. The incident occurred during warm-ups, with then-coach Anthony Lynn saying Taylor was taken to a hospital with respiratory distress.

That injury led to the debut of then-rookie QB Justin Herbert, who completed 22 passes for 311 yards, a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown and an interception in his NFL debut.

That performance earned Herbert the starting spot, and Taylor never played for the Chargers again.

Gazzaniga is currently dealing with a rib injury for the current Chargers quarterback after Herbert fractured his rib cartilage in Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs.