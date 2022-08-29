Tyrese requests not to pay spousal support to estranged wife Samantha Lee and asks for joint custody

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tyrese’s divorce from estranged wife Samantha Lee is still ongoing.

The R&B singer, 43, was in court Monday for a divorce hearing, where he explained that he does not want to pay Samantha, 31, alimony, and requests that the couple prenuptial agreements are enforced, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The actor also requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Soraya Gibson, and final say on non-medical emergencies for the child.

No spousal support: Tyrese, 43, does not want to pay estranged wife Samantha Lee, 31, alimony during their divorce battle; Pictured 2017

Tyrese claimed that Samantha’s request for $20k in monthly child support was “unreasonably high.”

In addition, the Los Angeles-born star wants to keep the pair’s 2016 Range Rover.

However, he’s willing to let Samantha hang from one of the pair’s other SUVs: a 2017 Land Rover Discovery.

Joint custody: The R&B singer was in court Monday for a divorce hearing, where he also requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s daughter, Soraya Gibson, three; Pictured 2017

Samantha filed for divorce from the six-time Grammy nominee in September 2020, alleging that Tyrese had locked her out of the house. He has denied the allegation.

The musician pointed to “growing up in broken homes without any example of what a husband or father is” as contributing to the demise of his second marriage, claiming that “black families and marriages are under attack” at the time.

Tyrese said in a separate statement that he and Samantha, whom he met in 2015, “will remain best friends and strong co-parents.”

Unreasonable: Tyrese claimed Samantha’s request for $20k in monthly child support was ‘unreasonably high’

Father of two: The star also has joint custody of 15-year-old daughter Shayla Somer (L) from his two-year marriage to Norma Mitchell, which ended in 2009

The star also has joint custody of 15-year-old daughter Shayla Somer from his two-year marriage to Norma Mitchell, which ended in 2009.

The Fast & Furious star and Samantha, who has a master’s degree in social work, secretly tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2017.

Samantha uses her degree to fight sex and human trafficking, and campaigns to escort inmates, according to TMZ.

Split: Samantha filed for divorce from the six-time Grammy nominee in September 2020, alleging that Tyrese had locked her out of the house. He has denied the accusation; Pictured 2019

She has also reportedly handled cases for the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) in Georgia.

Sources close to the couple said at the time of their marriage that they met after Tyrese posted an open letter to his “wife of the future” in 2015 and were linked through mutual friends.

After his divorce, Tyrese has been dating influencer Zelie Timothy, 25, although the union has been somewhat shaky.

Earlier in July, he took to Instagram with a bizarre breakup post. However, Zelie later informed fans that the couple is now in therapy to resolve their issues.