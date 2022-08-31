Tyrese ordered by judge to pay $10,690 a month in child support for three-year-old daughter Soraya

Tyrese Gibson was ordered by a judge on Tuesday to pay $10,690 a month in child support but was not required to pay spousal support to his estranged wife.

The 43-year-old singer also became officially single during proceedings before Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Farmer in Fulton County, Georgia when the judge granted his estranged wife’s petition for divorce, Samantha Lee Gibson, according to an article by TMZ.

Tyrese and Samantha have three-year-old daughter Soraya together.

“This is not a punishment for you. Put that money where it belongs, in the child!’, the judge said, announcing the amount of child support.

He also advised both parents not to harm each other in front of their daughter.

The child support was retroactive when Samantha filed for divorce in September 2020, meaning Tyrese owes his ex a lump sum of $209,000.

The judge reduced the amount by $46,000 since Tyrese has been making payments on Samantha’s car for two years, reducing the lump sum to $169,000.

Neither side will have to pay spousal support, as Tyrese asked during a hearing Monday when he refused to pay her claim for $20,000 a month in spousal support.

The court also agreed on Tuesday with his request to keep their 2016 Range Rover, with Samantha getting their 2017 Land Rover Discovery.

Samantha filed for divorce from the six-time Grammy nominee in September 2020, alleging that Tyrese had locked her out of the house. He has denied the allegation.

The musician pointed to “growing up in broken homes without any example of what a husband or father is” as contributing to the demise of his second marriage, claiming that “black families and marriages are under attack” at the time.

Tyrese said in a separate statement that he and Samantha, whom he met in 2015, “will remain best friends and strong co-parents.”

Father of two: The star also has joint custody of 15-year-old daughter Shayla Somer (L) from his two-year marriage to Norma Mitchell, which ended in 2009

The star also has joint custody of 15-year-old daughter Shayla Somer from his two-year marriage to Norma Mitchell, which ended in 2009.

The Fast & Furious star and Samantha, who has a master’s degree in social work, secretly tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2017.

Samantha uses her degree to fight sex and human trafficking, and campaigns to escort inmates, according to TMZ.

She has also reportedly handled cases for the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) in Georgia.

Sources close to the couple said at the time of their marriage that they met after Tyrese posted an open letter to his “wife of the future” in 2015 and were linked through mutual friends.

After his divorce, Tyrese has been dating influencer Zelie Timothy, 25, although the union has been somewhat shaky.

Earlier in July, he took to Instagram with a bizarre breakup post. However, Zelie later informed fans that the couple is now in therapy to resolve their issues.