Tyrese Bechard funeral: Haunting scenes as hundreds gather for Buxton crash funeral

Hundreds of mourners gathered at HisHouse Church in Picton, southwest of Sydney, on Thursday morning to bid farewell to 16-year-old Tyrese Bechard.

The Picton High School student died on September 6 along with four of his friends when a Nissan Navara ute crashed into two trees on East Parade in nearby Buxton.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, was the alleged driver and sole survivor of the crash – which also killed Lily van de Putte, 15, and Summer Williams and Gabriella McLennan, both 14.

Ahead of Thursday’s funeral, multiple homes in the small town of Picton put up balloons to pay tribute to the five teens.

At the funeral, the church overflowed with friends and family who hugged and wept as a photo of Tyrese was shown on a projector — in front of bouquets of white flowers.

Teens arrived in school uniforms to pay their respects and the mood was gloomy in the church.

Jan van de Putte at the funeral. He is the father of Lily van de Putte, who also died in the crash

Before the service, Coldplay’s “Fix You” was heard over the silent sobs of loved ones, before the crowd stood as the coffin was brought in, playing “Forever Young.”

At the service itself, his Aunt Rebecca gave a moving eulogy to the family’s “special boy.”

“Thank you all for coming to celebrate our special boy,” she said. “Our beautiful boy, you were taken too early. To all who knew him, he was a caring, respectful and fearless young man

“He was a cheeky kid growing up. A few years later he grew into a respectful young man. He was always someone who set a goal and accomplished it. He was one of those kids who was good at everything he did’

“Tyrese loved boxing, which he started a few weeks ago. Tyrese’s coach said Tyrese had a talent he had never seen before.

‘He really wanted to save for a house. A few weeks ago, he wanted to buy a car to drive around with his grandparents.

“Reecy was so selfless and put others before herself. He always said hello and gave you a big hug.’

Rebecca struggled to keep her composure during her eulogy — often pausing to gather herself before continuing.

“I’m going to miss looking over the dinner table and watching your reaction to things you disagreed with,” she added.

“Reecy, we miss you. We miss your smile, your cheeky laugh and courageous energy. Fly high my beautiful boy. Rest in peace until we meet again.’

His school friends also paid tribute to him.

“Tyrese was my best buddy,” said a friend named Blake. “One time he said to me, ‘Blake, you’ve made me a better person.’ “I miss you, Tyrese. Rest in peace.’

Daily Mail Australia previously revealed that Tyrese was boxing with Antonio in the hours before the crash and that they would catch the train home together.

When it got late, Antonio’s father Exaven Desisto called his son to ask where he was.

“I called him because I always called him when he was home late, and I said, ‘Tony, where are you?’,” recalls Mr. Desisto.

“And he said, ‘I’m at McDonald’s to get some food, I’m at Tyrell’.”

When Mr. Desisto told his son to ‘take care of it’ [Tyrell] drives f***ing safe,” the 15-year-old replied, “Yeah, Dad, you know me, I love my life, we’ll be safe.”

Hours later, the teens were dead.

Edwards was struck by five counts of dangerous driving resulting in death and was refused bail at Picton Local Court last Thursday.

In an interview with officers, Edwards is said to have told police that his steering wheel started to ‘shake’ and that he lost control of the vehicle.

He said he was out of control of the vehicle and tried to brake, but it did not brake significantly. Police allege that the scene’s driver’s license does not support his account.

The driver also claimed that he only knew about four passengers and did not know when the fifth got into the car.

After the court’s mention on Thursday, Edwards was taken to… Metropolitan Remand and Reception Center in Silverwater.

Witnesses claimed the car was traveling at ‘high speeds’ and was on the wrong side of the road before turning back to the right before the accident.

According to court documents, four of the teens were thrown from the back of the vehicle.

They were found ‘at close range, caught by confinement’.

Edwards was reportedly unable to extricate himself from the wreckage while another victim was trapped in a passenger seat.