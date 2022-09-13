Tyrell Edwards’ tragic crash leads to call for tougher NSW P-plate driver’s licence laws

There are mounting calls to tighten laws that would allow the P-plate driver involved in a fatal crash to continue moving towards obtaining a full NSW license, despite being twice suspended for speeding.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, faces five dangerous driving charges after his five passengers, all aged between 14 and 16, were killed in a high-speed crash in Sydney’s southwestern suburb of Buxton on Tuesday evening.

During the hearing on Mr Edwards’ bail, it was revealed that he was given two three-month suspensions for speeding on his P1 driver’s license, but that didn’t stop him from going ahead with getting the less restrictive P2 licensed under the state’s Graduated Licensing Scheme.

The shattered P2 license plate found at the site of the tragic south-west Sydney crash that killed five teenagers

P1 driver’s license holders automatically receive a three-month suspension for exceeding a speed limit.

However, after 12 months on the road, excluding the time suspension, they are promoted to the P2 license despite the number of suspensions they have incurred.

The NSW state opposition says it will work with the government to tighten P-plate laws to prevent this.

“Labor is calling for a review of the existing restrictions currently placed on P-plate licenses, particularly with regard to repeat offenders,” Labor spokesman John Graham said. the Australian.

‘We are prepared to implement the necessary changes together with the government to improve driving behavior and safety.’

Meanwhile, there are calls for Australia to consider raising the legal driving age for men to 21 due to their over-representation in traffic trauma.

“It’s one of the options we need to consider,” said Professor Emeritus Ann Williamson of the Australasian College of Road Safety.

At a bail hearing, it was revealed that Tyrell Edwards, who lost control of the car that tragically crashed into Buxton, had been twice suspended for speeding but still had a higher P-plate license

MeJohn Van De Putte, whose 14-year-old daughter Lily was killed in the crash with Buxton, called for stricter P-plate laws on Friday.

‘Laws for P-platers should be stricter,’ says Van De Putte.

‘P-platers are not allowed to have passengers in the car, no mobile phone on, mobile phone must be in the back of the trunk and you even get your driver’s license a little later.

“They’re just not mature enough. You wouldn’t leave a 17-year-old alone on a construction site; driving should be the same.’

NSW Roads Minister Natalie Ward said the government would wait for the coroner’s report on the Buxton crash before taking any action.

Relatives and friends gather to mourn the five young lives lost in the high-speed crash

“The death of someone in a road accident is a tragedy, but the death of young people is especially heartbreaking,” she said.

“The circumstances surrounding this event are still under investigation and I don’t want to prejudge the findings of the coroner’s report, but of course we will be looking at those findings very closely once they are released.”

Talkback radio host Ben Fordham put forward suggestions from experts to reduce carnage among teenagers on the roads Facebook post on Monday.

After finding that around 200 young lives are lost on the road each year in accidents like the one in Buxton, Fordham brought up the suggestion of safety expert Dr. George Rechnitzer discusses fitting Australian cars with ‘speed locks’.

This technology, used in Europe, prevents a driver from accelerating over the speed limit.

In NSW, P plates are coming in two phases with P1 licenses with a lower speed limit and stricter rules around suspension

Fordham also cited Professor Ann Williamson’s idea that young men don’t get a driver’s license until they are 21.

Neither suggestion was received very favorably in comments.

However, there was widespread support for stricter driving laws and better driver training.