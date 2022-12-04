Tyrannical Bronx school principle Carla Ling is so rude she makes staff sob on a daily basis

<!–

The principal of a New York City school is said to be “so rude that she makes the staff sob daily.”

Carla Ling is the head of PS/MS 20 in Norwood, Bronx. Still, her manners seem to frighten both her own staff and superiors, resulting in a petition calling for her resignation from the position.

Indeed, Ling’s alleged antics make her sound more like the fictional character Miss Trunchball from Matilda, who rules her school with an iron hand, but leaves staff and students in her wake.

Parents and staff have expressed concern and complaints to the New York Department of Education about Ling’s alleged behavior, detailing how she regularly yells at students and harasses staff members that make them cry every day.

Carla Ling, the principal of PS/MS 20 School in the Bronx is criticized by staff, superiors and even parents for the way she would treat them

Carla Ling is the head of PS/MS 20 in Norwood, Bronx, pictured above

But despite her alleged heavy-handedness with her own staff, she also seems unwilling to punish children appropriately, leading them to abuse and run amok on school grounds.

‘We had a student who threw a pile of lockers down the stairs. If anyone had hit those lockers, they would have been killed. Children clogged the drains. Kids do all sorts of crazy things. She never punished any of them,” an employee told the New York Post.

Ling’s behavior is said to have been so outlandish that it shocked the school district’s deputy superintendent and led to her being formally reprimanded in writing in a March 2022 letter, seen by the school. After.

Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis described Ling’s tone as “rude, sharp and short.” You interrupted and interrupted me several times,” she said during a phone call in February.

Davis also called out Ling for being both “inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Ling has been cited by Superintendent of Education Fia Davis for her tone and it led to her being reprimanded in writing earlier this year

“Speaking to your supervisor on this matter, I can only imagine how you speak to your subordinates,” Davis wrote while also noting that the director had displayed “unprofessional behavior and insubordination.”

On another occasion, during a telephone conversation with a Department of Education employee, Davis noticed that Ling had also yelled at her several times on the line.

The report only added to several other complaints filed by members of the school community about Ling’s “tone and demeanor.”

A petition has now been created and demands that Ling resign from her position. So far 220 people have signed it and some are sharing more horror stories.

A petition has now been filed by parents of students at the school calling for her removal

“Our students don’t get the time they need to learn to read or write, and the hostility they see and hear every day is not only saddening, but frightening. Ms. Ling berates and belittles her staff and teachers in front of students. Not to mention the way she behaves towards children and parents. People are afraid of her or don’t dare to deal with her,” the petition reads.

“I, as well as the majority of parents, witness every morning when Mrs. Ling yells and screams inappropriately at the children and sometimes at the parents during arrival… she avoids us by locking herself in her office and will deal with no one will talk, or will come out of her office and talk to parents in a disrespectful, mean tone,” the petition continues.

“Her reign must end. She has created a hostile work environment that is detrimental to the mental health of all individuals in the school staff and students… This is gross negligence on behalf of the New York City Department of Education.

“This so-called ‘leader’ is a tyrant who abuses and manipulates her power to avoid accountability.”