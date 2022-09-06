Tyra Banks strikes a pose in a yellow floral duster and leather trousers at Berlin Fashion Week

<!–

She is one of the most famous models of all time.

But instead of parading her stuff on the catwalk, Tyra Banks was the special guest at Berlin Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The runway veteran, 48, looked attractive as she posed in sexy black leather skinny pants, a black lace top.

A sheer yellow lace coat with a black belt and black wedge sandals completed the look.

The supermodel’s highlighted locks were styled in long curls and she wore camera-ready makeup with a bright pink lip.

The host of Dancing with the Stars was the special guest of Marc Cain CEO Helmut Schlotterer at the line’s Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show.

The Daytime Emmy winner is just one of many celebrities who show up to see the latest designs. will-i-am attended a show in the German capital on Monday.

After a pandemic delay, Tyra finally opened ModelLand in Santa Monica, California, on Friday, September 2.

The theme park offers an immersive experience that allows visitors to fulfill their modeling fantasies with the help of industry professionals. The location is open Friday through Sunday.

According to Daily Women’s Clothingthe experience takes guests through several rooms, starting with the runway room and then on to the model school, the wig room, the bedroom, and the dance studio.

Visitors can learn to seduce the camera lens with the help of professionals on hand to share various industry tips and tricks, such as how to find the best selfie angle.

General admission tickets cost $35 and the website said all ages are welcome.

The cover model has been working on the project for over a decade. It is named after ModelLand, the semi-autobiographical novel for young adults that Tyra wrote in 2010.