Tyra Banks set to offer ModelLand immersive experience for all ages at Santa Monica Place mall

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tyra Banks will open her ModelLand attraction at a mall in Santa Monica, California, on Friday.

The 48-year-old model offers her immersive experience at the Santa Monica Place with ticket prices starting at $35 for the model funhouse.

ModelCountry has been a passion project for Tyra, who was born in nearby Inglewood, California.

Immersive experience: Tyra Banks opens her ModelLand attraction at a mall in Santa Monica, California on Friday

As part of the ModelLand experience, Posing Professionals will be on hand to learn tips and tricks on how to radiate confidence, according to a release.

Participants in the experience will also be able to find their light using state-of-the-art technology and enjoy SMiZE Ice Cream, founded by Tyra.

An announcement also said participants “may even be discovered and featured in a ModelLand campaign.”

All ages are welcome at ModelLand and the experience was estimated to be approximately 60 to 90 minutes.

Model funhouse: The 48-year-old model, shown last September, offers her immersive experience at the Santa Monica Place with ticket prices starting at $35 for the model funhouse

The Library: As part of the ModelLand experience, Posing Professionals will be on hand to learn tips and tricks on how to radiate confidence, according to a release

Lounge area: Participants in the experience can also find their light using state-of-the-art technology and enjoy SMiZE Ice Cream, founded by Tyra

The entrance: The entrance to ModelLand featured a large chandelier

Tyra told USA today in a March 2020 article, when the coronavirus pandemic struck, that she planned to open ModelLand as a permanent installment in Santa Monica that spring.

She said the project took 12 years to develop and that her own experience as a teen model inspired ModelLand.

Tyra created America’s Next Top Model and was also an executive producer and host for several seasons.

Model Show: Tyra created America’s Next Top Model and is shown in a 2003 still with Paulina Porizkova, J Alexander and Nigel Barker

California Native: The Inglewood, California native is shown in 1997 modeling a $3 million Dream Bra at a Victoria’s Secret store in New York City

She became the host of Dancing With The Stars in 2020, as well as an executive producer of the long-running celebrity competition show.

Tyra was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1997 to 2005, and in 1997 also became the first African American to be chosen for the cover of the Victoria’s Secret catalog.

She was also the first African American woman to be featured on the cover of GQ and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Tyra appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue three times and was one of the world’s highest-earning models in the early 2000s.

Modelland is the title of a 2011 children’s novel written by Tyra and ghostwriter Michael Salort.