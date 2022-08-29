Typical Mistakes While Managing Azure Clouds and How to Deal with Them

Microsoft Azure is a web app service offering full-stack development from source code to global availability. Clients can use services in the cloud or blend them with data center, existing apps and infrastructure. The top benefits are security, disaster recovery, integrated delivery pipeline and high-end flexibility. The Q1 enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services approached $53 billion in 2022 as per a study conducted by Synergy Research Group. This is up by 34% from the 2021 Q1. Microsoft Azure commands 22% of this vibrant cloud market rising by nearly 2% year-over-year.



But certain errors may hamper the process of your digital transformation. For instance, misconfiguration with glitches or gaps can expose your environment to cybercrimes. A study found that 41% of breaches by cloud misconfiguration are in tech companies followed by Healthcare (20%). Azure cloud management by Beyond Impact offers industry-leading services to provide safety and stability. You never have to worry about performance tuning or monitoring. They make sure this robust platform is easily scalable to expand or condense with your business. But since this cloud computing platform is here to say, it is a good idea to know the common mistakes to avoid making them for your business.

1. Wrong Cloud Infrastructure

With the help of Azure-managed cloud services, decide whether your system requires IaaS, SaaS and PaaS. For instance, you may use SQL as IaaS or SQL as PaaS since the server database is flexible. Incorrect choices may cause issues in implementation or paying extra due to limited offers. Check circumstantial variable factors like management tools, compliance certifications, security and pricing methods beforehand to cater to multiple aspects of your organization’s needs.

2. Migrating Alone

Try not to monitor or manage your Azure cloud system by self. Consider working with a reliable Azure data migration service within a budget that will also save time, effort and resources. There would be fewer chances of inconsistent data models or unnecessary data storage as well. The team will design, deploy, support and manage for a hassle-free experience. An Azure-managed service provider will also plan the migration in phases so that you do not bring everything to the cloud at once putting your critical data at risk.

3. Mismanaged Passwords

People are mostly warned about setting the wrong password but they often fail to comply. Microsoft reportedly notices 10 million passwords and username pair attacks every day. Try to put a password that is at least 8-characters long, does not contain a complete word and comprises of lowercase and uppercase letters, numbers and symbols. Make sure to enable risk-based multifactor authentication challenges as well with the help of Azure-managed cloud services to avoid loopholes. Ban common passwords as well which is one of the simplest tricks to stay away from vulnerabilities.

Moving workflow to the cloud, not knowing where the cloud is being stored and failing to remove unnecessary cloud data are risky affairs as well. This is why you must collaborate with trusted Azure data management services to stay safe and help your business flourish without hiccups.