Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Vietnam

Heavy rain from Typhoon Noru falls on an empty road in Danang, central Vietnam, where the storm made landfall before dawn on September 28, 2022.



Typhoon Noru stormed into Vietnam’s central coast early Wednesday, the national forecaster said, bringing strong winds and heavy rain as hundreds of thousands of people took refuge in shelters.

In Danang, Vietnam’s third-largest city, high-rise buildings shook in the strong winds that knocked down trees and ripped roofs off houses in the central region. Major power outages were reported.

“The position of the center of the typhoon at 04:00 (2100 GMT Tuesday) on Sept. 28 is between Danang and Quang Nam,” the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting said, with wind speeds between 103 and 117 kilometers (64-mph). 72 miles). ) per hour.

More than 200,000 people in Vietnam had taken refuge in shelters overnight, after forecasters predicted the storm would be one of the biggest to hit the Southeast Asian country.

Wind speeds were slower than initially feared, but forecasters said heavy rains would continue throughout the day and warned of landslides and severe flooding.

The Defense Ministry has mobilized about 40,000 soldiers and 200,000 militiamen equipped with armored vehicles and boats in preparation for rescue and relief operations, state media said.

Nearly half of Vietnam’s airports have been closed, schools and offices in several central provinces, including Danang, have been closed and residents rushed to secure their homes on Tuesday.

A fisherman ties his boat to a street to protect it from Typhoon Noru in Danang hours before the storm made landfall.



The central section of the highway connecting Hanoi in the north to the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City in the south has also been closed.

That came after Super Typhoon Noru hit the Philippines earlier this week, killing six people.

Authorities said late Tuesday that they had evacuated nearly 260,000 people from their homes, including in the popular tourist town of Hoi An, where residents were being taken to a primary school.

“I wanted to leave. My house is not very strong. I am afraid that the roof could be blown off if the typhoon hits,” Huynh Mua told AFP, holding a plastic bag full of clothes, a blanket and several packets of instant noodles.

300 houses in the coastal province of Quang Tri were blown off late Tuesday as winds picked up. Trees were blown down in nearby Hue. In Danang, all shops and hotels were closed, while residents were not allowed on the streets.

Noru hit the island of Luzon in the Philippines on Sunday and Monday, knocking down trees, cutting power and flooding low-lying communities.

Five rescue workers were killed after being sent to help the flooded residents, while another man died after being hit by a landslide. Officials estimate that about $2.4 million worth of crops were damaged.

Mass evacuations in Vietnam ahead of Super Typhoon Noru

