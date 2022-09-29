Types of Ransomware Attacks

From just 2020 to 2021, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center saw an increase of 62% in ransomware reports. In just June of 2021, there were over 78.4 million recorded attempts. With ransomware clearly on the rise, there is no reason not to educate yourself and your staff on the risks and threats of ransomware. As a business, you can take active steps to safeguard your employees and executives from this malware.

What is Ransomware?

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that hackers impose by infiltrating computer systems, then preventing access to the data unless receiving payment of a ransom. When you do experience a ransomware attack, there is usually an on-screen alert or popup message that tells the user their system has been locked and files encrypted. This is different than most other attacks where the hack hopes to remain undetected for as long as they can.

How Does Ransomware Spread?

There are many ways that ransomware can spread throughout an organization. Here are a few:

Compromised Credentials

One of the easiest and fastest ways that threat actors are able to penetrate your network is through compromised crentials.

Email Attachments

Ransomware can start with phishing emails. Attackers use extensive research on employees’ and executives’ information to create a legitimate-looking email that staff members will feel the need to open.

Drive-by Downloading

Sometimes users visit infected websites, which then trigger the download of malware without the user’s knowledge and don’t require any sort of human interaction. All the attacker needs are for an employee to visit an infected site.

Malicious Links

These links may be embedded in phishing emails or in smishing texts, compromised, websites, and malicious social media profiles. Often these links are attached with an urgent message encouraging users to click on them, then the ransomware is downloaded.

Malvertising

Attackers purchase ad space on legitimate websites, they then list ads that encourage users to click on them. The ads are exploit kit which target upatched vulnerabilities.