Tymal Mills reveals his daughter suffered a stroke

England pace bowler Tymal Mills has revealed his daughter suffered a stroke shortly before he was due to board his flight to play in the BBL with Perth Scorchers.

Scorchers announced that Mills, who was part of England’s T20 World Cup squad, had withdrawn from the tournament due to a family emergency.

“Home for Christmas after the most horrific 11 days,” Mills posted on Instagram. “While we were at the airport to leave for Australia, our daughter had a stroke.

She lost full use of the left side of her body and they were told they couldn’t predict how much she would regain.

“Despite all the challenges she faced, our little girl has amazed everyone with her recovery to the point where we were discharged with her bouncing and bouncing from the hospital.

“She has a lot of rehab, medication and scans ahead of her, but we are so thankful to be where we are today.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out to us. Keep your loved ones close.”

Scorchers announced that David Payne, a fast left arm who plays for Gloucestershire, had been signed as Mills’ replacement.

They have had to review their overseas boards after all three players they pulled from the draft became unavailable. As well as Mills, Phil Salt was injured in the ODI series against Australia and Laurie Evans’ contract was terminated after failing a doping test.