Tyler, the Creator steps out in Perth just days after closing Splendour in the Grass

He gave the performance of his life at Splendor in the Grass on Sunday evening.

And Tyler, the Creator has now landed in Perth to kick off the Australian leg of his Call Me If You Get Lost tour.

The 31-year-old rapper was spotted on Monday while walking in the suburb of Leederville.

Tyler, the Creator has arrived in Perth, WA, to begin the Australian leg of his world tour

The See You Again star, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, was kept warm in a dark brown jacket and black pants.

Tyler completed his stylish look with a trapper cap and a beaded necklace.

The Grammy-winning artist begins his Australian tour in Perth on Tuesday. It will be his first headline show Down Under in more than eight years.

Tyler will then head to Sydney for two back-to-back shows at the Qudos Bank Arena before wrapping up the tour in Melbourne on Wednesday, August 3.

He closed out Byron Bay’s iconic Splendor in the Grass music festival Sunday night to a crowd of more than 30,000 people.

“I stink, my legs hurt, I’m out of breath,” he told the crowd Triple J.

‘Do you know what that means? It was a great f**king show.’

Splendor in the Grass was canceled on Friday but continued in muddy conditions for the rest of the weekend

Despite the rapper’s stellar performance, many festival-goers are calling this year’s Splendor in the Grass one of the worst live music experiences in recent memory.

As many as 50,000 revelers attended the world-famous three-day festival this weekend – despite torrential rains that turned the lush parks into a mud puddle.

The first day of Friday was canned after heavy rains had the organizers close the campsites because large parts were flooded.

Some festival goers continued, determined to enjoy themselves despite the rain and mud (photo)

Day two went on, but management didn’t seem ready for the number of people leaving in droves after the final act, with customers waiting until 6am for a bus to take them back to their campsite.

“It’s survival of the fittest,” a patron told the Daily Mail Australia.

A festival-goer named Steph said she and her friends drove off the Gold Coast on Thursday to queue for 11am on their way to Splendor.

Thousands of campers on Monday forced their way out of the flooded campsite with many cars jammed (pictured)

After waiting three and a half hours, her car only reached the front gate, but there was still no sign of getting in.

“We asked another staff member what to do and she said ‘I don’t know’ and that she would finish hours ago, but nobody told her anything,” Steph said.

“She was so cold and wet, she had a hot water bottle in her hand, and the volunteers and staff didn’t get any food.”

Festival-goers queuing for coffee on day two of Splendor in the Grass stood on logs to avoid floodwaters

Another Brisbane reveler said she’d been to four previous Splendor festivals but wouldn’t be going after this year.

“The lines for toilets were so long… A girl in front of me couldn’t stop vomiting. We cried for someone to bring us water, [but were] ignored… A man near me passed out, we called for a doctor… and no one was there,” she said.

Social media was flooded with complaints accusing the organizers of being unprepared, prompting an official apology to be issued, in particular for the bus delays.