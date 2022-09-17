Tyler Stanaland gets close to Selling The OC costar Alex Hall hours after split from Brittany Snow

Tyler Stanaland seemed to move on quickly after he and his wife Brittany Snow announced they were divorcing.

Just hours after the couple announced their separation on social media, Tyler, 33, looked friendly with his Selling The OC cast mate Alex Hall, 33, at a sushi restaurant in Corona Del Mar.

Tyler was spotted sniffing Alex’s shoulder, via a photo obtained by TMZ.

seen in june

The outlet reported that several other reality show members were at the restaurant, including their costar Polly Brindle.

Witnesses said everyone took part in a scent test coupled with a conversation about the scents of perfumes and deodorants.

The couple left the restaurant and were reportedly seen side by side.

Tyler and his now estranged wife Brittany Snow, 36, posted identical announcements of their split on social media on Wednesday.

seen with Brandi Marshall (L) and Alex (R) in June

seen with Brandi Marshall (L) and Alex (R) in June

“After much thought, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” they wrote.

“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for each other. We have realized that we need some time to ensure that we are all living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us, but also for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter,” they concluded.

The actress and former pro surfer became engaged in 2019 and married in Malibu in March 2020, days before the Covid-19 shutdown.

pictured in LA in September 2019

Marriage: Tyler and Brittany got engaged in 2019 and married in Malibu in March 2020, days before the Covid-19 shutdown

A source quoted by People admitted that the Pitch Perfect actress wasn’t happy that their lives were being turned into a storyline for Selling The OC, but Tyler “wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms.”

The insider claimed the issues the couple were experiencing came to a head when one of Tyler’s costars allegedly tried to kiss him off camera.

“They had problems before, but this is the last straw,” they said.