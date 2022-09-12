Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey stun in power suits while arriving at A Jazzman’s Blues premiere

<!–

Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey were stunned in stylish power suits during the premiere of A Jazzman’s Blues at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

The 68-year-old television personality wore a black blazer and matching trousers with silver pinstripes running across her outfit.

She walked in black high heels and put on glasses with red lenses. Her hair was pulled into a tight ponytail.

The Mississippi native threw a huge grin in front of onlookers as she made her way into the event.

Perry, 52, wore a dark brown tuxedo jacket and matching brown pants for the suave affair.

He posed next to Oprah and the mother of his son Gelila Bekele at the event. Bekele wore a silky black dress that left one of her legs completely uncovered.

She added a pair of high black boots to the event and was holding a matching clutch.

Austin Scott looked stylish in a dark green blazer worn over a gray shirt and matching skinny pants. His hair and beard were neatly trimmed.

Joshua Boone matched his opponent with his own dark green three-piece suit. He wore a black tie and white button-down shirt underneath.

Milauna Jemai Jackson wore a long, sparkly dress with a side cutout and also showed off her long leg.

She pulled her hair back into a curled ponytail and stood on golden high heels.

Debbie Allen of Grey’s Anatomy fame wore a low-cut black blouse that showed off her ample chest and a short black skirt that stopped just below her knees.

Amirah Vann went with a silver dress with ruffles down its length.

She tied her dark black hair in a ponytail and decorated it with small diamond earrings.

Blacklist actor Ryan Eggold kept it casual in a white button-down shirt, black blazer and black pants, and Kario Marcel also dressed in a white short-sleeved shirt and gray pants.

Solea Pfeiffer stunned in a fiery red dress that seemed to almost melt into the carpet she was walking on. A light pink train trailed the 27-year-old.

A Jazzman’s Blues follows “an investigation into an unsolved murder that reveals a story full of forbidden love, deception and a secret,” according to the IMDb page.

The film will be released on Netflix later this month on September 23.