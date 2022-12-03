Tyler Hikoalok was assessed by a psychiatrist and he ‘ruled out” automatism defense in finding Tyler Hikoalok not-criminally liable.

With the evidence portion of the trial complete, the jury will reconvene Wednesday to hear closing arguments from the Crown and defence lawyers.

Dec 02, 2022

Tyler Hikoalok has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Elisabeth Salm. WWW.TR1BEMUSIC.COM/HANDOUT The forensic psychiatrist who examined Tyler Hikoalok in the midst of his first-degree murder trial “ruled out” the possibility of a not-criminally responsible finding and said Hikoalok likely knew right from wrong on the day of the crime.

Dr. Julian Gojer testified as an expert Thursday as the final witness at Hikoalok’s trial on charges of sexual assault and murder in the May 24, 2018, killing of 59-year-old church librarian Elisabeth Salm.

Gojer also told court that he had ruled out the possibility of “automatism” or that Hikoalok was in such a severe state of intoxication that he would have lost voluntary control over his actions.

Hikoalok did not have a mental disorder that would have “met the test” for a finding of not criminally responsible. That verdict, as Crown attorney Lisa Miles explained to the jury, “is not on the table.”

In his testimony, Gojer said he was able to glean “limited information” from Hikoalok on his upbringing in Nunavut as he met three times with the accused killer while the trial was paused: twice in late September and again on Nov. 4.

He concluded Hikoalok exhibited signs of mild intellectual disability and formed a “strong suspicion” Hikoalok suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome.

Hikoalok testified in his own defence earlier this week and claimed he “blacked out” from drinking that morning and had no memory of the rest of the day.

Before forming his conclusions, Gojer analyzed some of the evidence already presented at trial, including video showing Hikoalok entering the Christian Science reading room on Laurier Avenue West at 9:14 a.m. that day and leaving a little more than an hour later.

Gojer said he “would have expected to see signs of intoxication” in that video — such as staggering or stumbling — if Hikoalok had been intoxicated enough “to render him totally oblivious for 24 hours.”

Hikoalok was seen wearing jeans and a hoodie in the first videos near the crime scene, but had changed his clothes into shorts and a t-shirt by the time he arrived at his former school at the Debbie Campbell Learning Academy around 11 a.m.

Gojer agreed with the Crown that the change of clothes “could be an attempt to avoid identification.

“The second aspect you can conclude is that the person is aware of what they did,” Gojer said.

A 2018 file photo shows the exterior of the Christian Science Reading Room in a building on Laurier Avenue after the fatal attack on Elisabeth Salm. Photo by Wayne Cuddington /Postmedia There were also several inconsistencies between recollections Hikoalok shared with the doctor and testimony he gave earlier this week.

“There is a certain degree of unreliableness (with his memory),” Gojer said. “It does raise concerns about the reliability or accuracy and whether he’s changing (his accounts) because he’s unsophisticated, because he’s unreliable or because he doesn’t want to tell the truth.”

According to the report Gojer prepared for the court, Hikoalok claimed seeing himself on video during the early days of his trial — where he is seen walking into his former school — “made him remember” certain events.

He told Gojer during the interview he had “some memory” of going to school that day.

During testimony this week, however, Hikoalok claimed to have no memory of going to school or interacting with teachers and staff there.

“That doesn’t add up,” Gojer said. “That’s a very significant discrepancy. And, if the observations of people at the school are that he was not intoxicated, then what he’s saying is not true.”

Three school officials who knew Hikoalok testified earlier they detected “nothing out of the ordinary” with his demeanour that day and saw no signs of intoxication.

The psychiatrist said he challenged Hikoalok on the inconsistencies during their third and final interview in the hospital, but Hikoalok “got upset and said he didn’t want to talk any further,” Gojer said.

“He started kicking furniture, banging and pushing, then punching to the point where we called a Code White … He had to be held down, he was threatening staff.

“So, a person who was quiet and docile for the first weeks actually turned out to be a difficult person.”

With the evidence portion of the trial complete, the jury will reconvene Wednesday to hear closing arguments from the Crown and defence lawyers Michael Smith and Brook Laforest.

