Tyler Florence reveals he turned down an offer to join The Bachelor in the early 2000s

Tyler Florence revealed that he was once asked to star in The Bachelor, but declined the offer because it didn’t “feel right.”

During Sunday’s episode of the Two guys in a kitchen podcast, the celebrity chef, 51, told his cohost he didn’t want to be “kissing chicks in a hot tub” when he had a then four-year-old son at home.

Previously, his cohost, Wells Adams, 38 – who is currently married to actress Sarah Hyland, 32 – had appeared on the twelfth season of The Bachelorette.

Adams also served as a bartender for Bachelor In Paradise from seasons three to eight.

He said he felt torn when he declined the offer, but said it “didn’t feel like the energy I wanted to put into the world.”

In the podcast episode, the chef and the “phony bartender” discussed the food situation in the franchise and their own experiences with the show.

Despite getting an offer to appear on the show in the past, Florence admitted, “The Bachelor is something I’m not too familiar with.”

“One thing I find really interesting about The Bachelor… I turned down.”

In the podcast episode, he recalled that this was around the early 2000s when his oldest son Miles, now 26, was four years old.

During that time, the Food Network star claimed his phone was ringing with several offers, including for The Apprentice – which he also said he turned down.

At the time, he had been named the world’s sexiest chef by People magazine.

While joining the show wasn’t the right choice for him, he said Bachelor Nation is an “incredible franchise.”

He later expressed his admiration for the franchise: “The real magicians when it comes to great casting [are] the casting directors.’

He added, “Finding a needle in a haystack … a piece of American pie for everyone.”

Florence is currently married to Tolan Clark.

The pair reportedly met through a mutual friend at the 2003 Sundance Film Festival.

Three years later, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2006.

Together they share a son – Hayden, 15 – and a daughter – Dorothy, 14.

Florence shares his eldest son Miles with his ex-wife Christie Leer.