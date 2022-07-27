Tyler Cameron reveals he ‘clashes’ with Matt James’ girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell

They were the best friends who won the hearts of Bachelor Nation.

But these days Tyler Cameron and Matt James aren’t as close as they used to be.

Speak with Us WeeklyThe Bachelorette alum, 29, dished on his friendship with Matt and butted heads with his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.

Oh boy! Tyler Cameron shared his friendship with Matt James and spoke with his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell ‘clash-out’; pictured 2020

‘I think people think’ [Matt and I aren’t friends] because we’re just not in each other’s everyday lives like we used to be,” Tyler told the publication on Sunday. “I think it’s part of growing up. It’s part of entering into a relationship.’

Tyler, who has been friends with Matt since 2015, acknowledged how romantic relationships can change friendships.

“We all have these friends they grow up with, they start dating their person, they get married, they do their thing and you see him when you see him,” he said.

Tyler also talked about his friendship with Matt and Rachael’s girlfriend, the last rose crop.

‘We just have our own ways of clashing’: Tyler also shared his friendship with Matt’s girlfriend and latest crop of roses Rachael; pictured July 2021

The Bachelorette alum raised eyebrows in May after admitting on Watch What Happens Live that he has a “love-hate relationship” with Rachael.

“I definitely went through my own shit. We just have our own ways of clashing,” Tyler told Us. ‘Sometimes I don’t like to listen to people. And she’s strong and has a really good opinion about a lot of things. And sometimes I don’t want to hear it.’

Despite their differences, Tyler still spoke highly of Rachael, emphasizing that she “always means well” and is a “really good person” who is “good” to his best friend.

Off the market! Tyler has found love again with Paige Lorenze; pictured 2020

“I think we clash because we are both passionate people in what we believe in. But we also learned from each other, so that’s good,” Tyler explained. “I think they’re good for each other. They keep each other happy and keep each other going and that’s the most important thing.’

In terms of his own personal life, Tyler has found love again.

Earlier this month, Page six reported that the hunk has started dating model Paige Lorenze.

Do you accept this rose? Tyler rose to fame as a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette

“They spend time together whenever they can,” the insider claimed. “It’s not a full-fledged, serious relationship because they’re often in different cities, but they’re having fun with it.”

Another insider claimed that Tyler and Paige, who were once dating actor Armie Hammer, “see each other and not just have a relationship.”

Tyler rose to fame as a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

Although he didn’t end up with Hannah, he eventually won countless fans and became one of the biggest names to come out of the show.