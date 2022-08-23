Tyler Blackburn reveals why he missed several episodes of The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico

<!–

Monday night’s new episode of The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico featured the return of Tyler Blackburn’s character, Alex Manes, with the actor explaining the character’s absence.

The 35-year-old actor hadn’t appeared on the show since mid-June, appearing only in that episode and the season 4 premiere.

After the episode aired, Blackburn took to Twitter to explain that “intense mental health issues” caused him to miss many episodes of Roswell, New Mexico in both Season 3 and Season 4.

‘Alex is alive! Thank you to my knight in shining armor @MichaelVlamis and the incomparable @HeatherHemmens for her amazing creativity, professionalism and patience,” Blackburn began.

“Thanks also to the @RoswellNMRoom and the entire crew at @CWroswellNM for their help this season…” he added in his first of three tweets.

The actor continued, “I was dealing with intense health issues that sometimes led to intense mental health issues during seasons 3 and 4.”

“I had to stop filming season 4 and everyone on the cast and crew as well as everyone at @warnerbros and @thecw showed so much compassion,” Blackburn added.

“I am eternally grateful to the people who shaped this show,” Blackburn concluded in his third tweet.

He also shared the trio of tweets to his 9.9 million followers on his Instagram story.

The news also comes just a few months after The CW Network revealed that this new fourth season will be the last for Roswell, New Mexico.

The show has only two episodes left in its final season, Two Sparrows in a Hurricane on August 29 and How It’s Going to Be on September 5.

Roswell, New Mexico is an adaptation of the Roswell High book series written by Melinda Metz, which follows characters in the title city, some of whom are human and some aliens hiding in plain sight.

Blackburn’s character Alex Manes is an Air Force pilot with a traumatic past who has a romantic relationship with Michael Vlamis’ character Michael Guerin.

Blackburn got his acting start on shows like Days of Our Lives and Wendy before landing his breakout role as Caleb Rivers on Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars.

He also returned as Caleb Rivers in the Ravenswood spin-off and films Love Is All You Need? and Hello Again.

