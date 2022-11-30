Tyler Adams hails ‘fearless’ mentality of USA squad after HUGE World Cup win

Christian Pulisic should be in good health for Saturday’s match with the Netherlands, according to captain Tyler Adams. Adams admittedly feels relieved after defeating Iran in the Group A finale to progress to the US National Soccer Team’s final. World Cup’s knockout phase in Doha

Adams said that it was a relief to be able to fly home from Qatar on Wednesday morning for Good Morning America. “I believe it was our goal when we came into the country. World Cup to get out the group, but now anything could happen.

The US won Tuesday’s 1-0 win thanks to Pulisic’s second-half goal. Pulisic sustained a bruised abdomen from colliding with Iran’s goalkeeper and was then subbed out by Gregg Berhalter at the halftime.

Pulisic was taken by ambulance to the hospital. However, he responded to the win on social media and wrote that he would be available Saturday for the round-16 match against the Netherlands. Adams shared the encouraging news with GMA on Wednesday.

‘HeAdams stated that he was doing well.HeHe’s feeling much better and is in great spirits. But, he’s still a major player in our biggest moments. He’s doing well because we rely on him for the most important moments.

“We are just trying to make everybody back at home proud …. we’re going all out to bring this thing home.” .@USMNT Captain Tyler Adams talks the team’s epic #WorldCup How to win and what you can expect in the next round. pic.twitter.com/OlB1HogBU5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 30, 2022

US captain Tyler Adams is admittedly relieved after beating Iran in the Group B finale to advance to the World Doha’s Cup knockout stage

Due to Tuesday’s 1-0 victory, the US advanced thanks to Pulisic’s late first-half goal. Pulisic suffered a bruised abdomen after colliding with Iran’s goalkeeper. Coach Gregg Berhalter subbed him out at halftime

Pulisic was admitted to hospital as a precaution. But, he posted his joy at the victory on social networking, saying that he will be ready for Saturday’s round-of-16 match against the Netherlands. Adams shared the encouraging news with GMA on Wednesday

Adams described the team as ‘fearless and brave’ and ‘diverse’. Adams believes that these qualities are essential for a team that is able to win.

This would be a significant step for a country which has not reached the quarterfinals in over a decade and has never won more then two matches in any of its previous tournaments. World Cup.

Adams said that Americans are accepting the ‘underdogs’ attitude heading into a match against a perennial soccer superpower.

Adams stated, “We have the American mentality that we can be the underdogs in a playoff setting but anything is possible,”

“We have confidence in our group, now it’s time to go out and execute.”

Team USA had set a goal to advance beyond the group stage, but after a disappointing draw with Wales in their opening match, it didn’t seem like that was possible.

Christian Pulisic, United States, scores his team’s first goal during the tournament World Cup Group B soccer match between Iran, USA

The US is now coming off of its failure to qualify in 2018 World Cup, and Berhalter’s team struggled to identify itself ahead of the tournament in Qatar this year.

Adams stated that it has been a long process over the past four years. It hasn’t always been easy. There were many ups, downs. However, Adams stated that they have always found a way of overcoming adversity. When you look at the group, you will see that there was a way for them to get through the difficult group and then move on to the next.

Adams said that not even growing political animosity in Iran could distract the Americans from their focus.

He said, “That’s another thing I like about this group.” “We have been laser focused on our goal, and our objectives going into this tournament. It’s part and parcel of the job. Although there will always be outside noise, the way we handle it has made us successful in our field.

Adams shared a message for his country: Team USA is “trying to make everybody proud back home.”

He concluded, “The support has been incredible.” We love the country. We love to represent it and will do our best to bring it home.

The Netherlands will face the United States (2-0-1) Saturday morning at 10am.