Two-year-old child is found injured outside high-rise block of flats in Liverpool

A two-year-old child has been taken to hospital after being found with head injuries outside a block of flats, with police surrounding the building.

A police cordon has been put in place after the toddler was found by a man outside Whimbrel House in Bootle this morning.

He put the child in the recovery position and stayed with them while paramedics rushed to the scene in Liverpool.

The child has now been taken to hospital and a spokesman for Merseyside Police says the injuries are ‘not thought to be life-threatening’. Liverpool Echo reported.

Emergency services were called to the high-rise at around 11.30pm today after the child was found outside

“We were called at 11.38am to an incident involving a two-year-old child,” a North West Ambulance Service spokesman said. The mirror.

“Two resources were dispatched, including an emergency ambulance. We took the child to hospital with a head injury.’

Merseyside Police confirmed that an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the toddler’s injury.

A police cordon is in place, with officers and vehicles including a mobile police station at the scene.