Two women sue George Foreman for $25m each claiming he sexually abused them as minors in the 1970s

George Foreman is being sued for more than $50 million by two women who claim he nursed and sexually assaulted them as minors when he was a young boxer in the 1970s.

The 73-year-old former heavyweight champion, who denies the allegations, was introduced to the pair, named only as Gwen H and Denise S, by their fathers, who worked closely with Foreman at the time.

Two separate lawsuits seeking damages for “physical and mental pain and suffering” were filed yesterday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging that Foreman first met the girls when they were under age 10.

He had sex with them when they were 15 and he was already a boxing champion, prosecutors say.

The filling alleges that Foreman, estimated to be worth around $300 million, sexually assaulted Denise S when she was 13 years old, before having sex with her two years later.

Gwen H, a Nevada resident, said Foreman threatened to fire her father, a longtime adviser to the boxer, if she did not submit to his will. She said the abuse continued until she was 16.

In a statement released last month pending trial, Foreman said, “Two women have tried to extort millions of dollars from each of me and my family.”

TMZ Sports quoted a source in August as saying the women had initially asked Foreman to pay $12.5 million each.

George Foreman, the former World Heavyweight Champion of the World, said: “They falsely claim that I sexually assaulted them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations’

“The pride in my reputation means as much to me as my athletic achievements, and I will not be intimidated by unwarranted threats and lies.

“I don’t choose fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

Foreman’s management team and legal representation did not respond to a request for comment sent by MailOnline today.

The boxer, who was sensationally defeated by Muhammad Ali in the 1974 Rumble in the Jungle fight in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo), won gold at the 1968 Olympics.

He turned professional the following year and was undefeated in his 40 pro fights, beating then-undefeated Joe Frazier to win the heavyweight title in 1973.

‘Big George’ defended the title twice before losing to Ali in Zaire the following year.

After being appointed a Christian pastor, Foreman returned to the ring and recaptured the heavyweight title at age 45, making him the oldest world heavyweight champion in history.

In 1974, Foreman suffered boxing’s most famous shock in Zaire, when he was stopped in the eighth round by Muhammad Ali in what is forever known as ‘The Rumble in the Jungle’

He retired in 1997 at the age of 48, with a record of 76 wins (including 68 knockouts) and just five defeats.

Since then, he has had a successful run as a pitchman, helping to sell hundreds of millions of George Foreman Grills.

Foreman was named “Marketing Champ of the World” by Bloomberg in 2004.

The law Enabling the civil suit against him is the same legislation that allowed Judy Huth to successfully sue Bill Cosby for raping her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 15.

It came into effect in January 2020 and has resulted in thousands of lawsuits.