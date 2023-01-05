Two women feared death after jumping into a waterfall in a national park, while searchers found one body

The second woman is believed to be in the river as searches continue

Officers described the water during the waterfall hike as “high” and “fast-flowing”

Police were alerted at about 11:45 am yesterday at Ystradfellte Falls in Wales

A body has been found in a search for two women who were feared dead after jumping into a waterfall in a national park in Wales.

Police were called to Ystradfellte Falls on the rugged Four Waterfalls Walk in Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales, at about 11.45am yesterday after passers-by raised the alarm.

After the rivers swelled due to heavy rains, a full-scale search for the women was launched in the area – including using underwater cameras and mountain rescue experts.

Their families have been notified.

Police search teams were hampered by the weather conditions and had to call off the search when darkness fell in the area near the town of Glynneath, Powys.

Officers said there was “high, fast-flowing water” on the waterfall walk.

The search was suspended around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening, but has resumed this morning (Thursday).

The fire brigade, the mountain rescue service and the National Police Air Support were involved in the search.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: ‘Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the Ystradfellte Falls area at 11.45am yesterday.

Since then, two women have been sought, involving partners from the fire brigade, mountain rescue service and air support of the National Police.

High, fast-flowing water meant the search was called off last night, but it resumed a first light this morning.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that a woman’s body has been recovered from the river.

Families of both women have been notified and will be assisted by specialist agents during the search.

“Attempts are being made to locate a second woman, who is also believed to be in the river.”

Ystradfellte Four Waterfalls Walk is a 4.5 mile trail of ‘moderate’ difficulty.

But one regular hiker said, ‘It’s notoriously slippery on the rocks and it can get very muddy.

“The water can rise very suddenly and would need a lot of care at this point. We can only pray that the other woman is somewhere safe.”

The trail is mainly used for hiking and walking and is accessible all year round.

A spokesperson for the Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: ‘At 11.54am on Wednesday 4 January, the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were requested by Dyfed Powys Police to attend an incident at Ystradfellta Waterfalls, Neath.

‘Neath’s wading crew and Swansea Central’s Swift Water Rescue Team were on hand, with the boat and underwater camera to assist in the recovery of the body, along with Mountain Rescue. The crews were withdrawn at 5:04 PM on 4 January.

‘On Thursday 5th January crews from Morriston and Swansea Central were alerted to the rendezvous point at 9am. Dyfed Powys Police have right of way in this incident.’

