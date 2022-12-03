Sunday, December 4, 2022
Two women and two men have been arrested for murder as man in his 40s dies in hospital after attack

The victim of the attack - a man in his 40s - was found unconscious in Leicester's Tudor Road at 11.30pm on Tuesday 29 November (pictured)

Two women, both 34, have been arrested along with two men for murder as a man in his 40s dies in hospital from severe head injuries following a fatal attack

  • The victim was found unconscious at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29
  • He was attacked on Tudor Road in Leicester and died in hospital last night
  • On Wednesday, four suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

published: 5:18 PM, Dec 3, 2022 | Updated: 5:23 PM, Dec 3, 2022

Two thirty-four-year-old women have been arrested along with two men for murder, as a man in his 40s died in hospital from severe head injuries following a fatal attack.

The victim was found unconscious in Leicester’s Tudor Road at 11.30pm on Tuesday 29 November.

The man was taken to hospital for further treatment, but died last night.

Three suspects – a 42-year-old man and two 34-year-old women – were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Wednesday. They have since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A fourth suspect, a 24-year-old man, was also arrested early this morning on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: ‘Our investigation continues and further investigations are being carried out in the area where he was found.

“We know he was attacked around 9pm and I continue to ask anyone with information – particularly footage from cameras, doorbells or dash cams – to come forward. Anything you can offer can help.

“It’s not too late to come forward and if you know anything, please get in touch.”

A portal for major incidents has been set up, where anyone with information can pass it on directly to the investigation team. If you can help, please visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM22I20-PO1

