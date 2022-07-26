Two wet mats designed to save Australia from an $80billion foot and mouth disease lethal blow

The ‘strongest biosecurity response’ in Australia’s history to avert a devastating outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, including airport arrivals crossing two wet mats, has left many wondering if the response will be enough.

The citric acid wet mats have been placed at international airports with travelers from Indonesia having to step over them after the disease – which hasn’t been in Australia for a century – was recently discovered in Bali.

The agricultural sector has warned that if foot-and-mouth disease is discovered on Australian farms, it could cost the livestock industry $80 billion in a decade as the country loses its FMD-free designation.

Agriculture Secretary Murray Watt said the government was taking unprecedented steps to prevent the disease from crossing national borders.

Australia’s new agriculture minister said biosecurity measures were unprecedented

Citric acid wet mats have been placed at Australia’s international airports (pictured)

But many commentators were not impressed by the measure (pictured)

“There are now sanitary floor mats in our international airports to greet passengers from Indonesia,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

‘Never been done on this scale by an Australian government, despite previous outbreaks. All part of the strongest biosecurity response in our history.’

The wet mats are designed to remove dirt from passenger shoes and coat it with citric acid, destroying any contamination.

But many commentators on the announcement were less than impressed.

“How does this compare to the other two pairs of shoes in my luggage?” one person wrote.

“A pat on the back for taking more than a month to roll out basic, common sense initiatives?” said another.

But others supported the measure, saying farmers were finally being listened to.

‘Excellent work Murray. Also brilliant that you keep our borders open to our friends and trading partners in Indo. This has to be well managed.’

‘I would like to know what the preparatory (former agriculture minister) David Littleproud had done, as he was clearly aware of that when he was in power?

As farmers warned of the threat for weeks, some wondered why it took so long to put down the mats (pictured)

A marine and agricultural food safety officer inspects a cow in a livestock store to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease in North Jakarta, Indonesia on June 24, 2022

Mr Watt said other measures are also being taken, including that all mail coming from Asia should be screened due to fears of contaminated meat products.

“We have now increased our surveillance of mail from Indonesia and China so that every package is screened and we can identify potential biosecurity risks,” he said.

Other biosecurity measures include passenger statements, profiling of all travelers entering from Indonesia, real-time risk assessments, interrogation and shoe shine.

Last week, the government announced a $14 million biosecurity package to increase frontline defenses at airports and postal centers, as well as support Indonesia and neighboring countries to stop the spread.

Thousands of Australians return from Bali every week, increasing the risk of foot-and-mouth disease crossing the border into Australia (file image)

Indonesia is already struggling with the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, which was recently discovered in Bali, a popular holiday destination for Australian travelers.

He added that Australians returning from the region will still have to clean their shoes and clothes, or leave their shoes abroad if possible, Senator Watt said.

“There is no panacea for biosecurity,” he said in a statement last Wednesday.

‘Our biosecurity checks are based on a multi-layered approach to reduce the risk of foot and mouth disease.’

The mats will physically remind travelers of the risk of the disease, Senator Watt said.