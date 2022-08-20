Two versions of Jurassic World: Dominion are coming to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, starting September 2. One is the theatrical movie, which took in nearly a billion dollars to become the second-biggest movie of the year to date, according to Box Office Mojo. The other will be an extended version, which is 14 minutes longer and will have an “alternative opening”, according to a press release from Peacock.

According to a recent Cinema Blend interview with the film’s director, Colin Trevorrow, the extended edition was shortened to ensure the film would run for less than two and a half hours.

While it’s certainly kudos to Peacock’s cap (or tail, I suppose) to be the streaming exclusive house for one of the biggest movies of the year, it’s not exactly a surprise. Last year, NBCUniversal said the “majority” of its theatrical movies would come to its streaming service, with many of them arriving 45 days after they hit theaters. That is not the case for lordshiphowever, which was released on June 10, 84 days before it will make its way to streaming.

You can watch a trailer of the film here, in which a bird of prey is tied to a metal pole.

PS: I’m very happy that a movie about dinosaurs is coming to a streaming service named after a bird, that’s one of the dinos’ closest living relatives.

Disclosure: Comcast, owner of NBCUniversal, is also an investor in Vox Media, The Verges parent company.