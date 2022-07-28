Two-tone tiger is half-invisible after taking a mud bath in India
A tiger who tried to cool himself by taking a mud bath remained half invisible.
The Bengal tiger covered half of its body in mud as it tried to find relief this month from the scorching 45C heat in India’s Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra.
While a tiger’s stripes usually help with camouflage, this cat seemingly made its back half disappear.
This two-toned tiger seemingly made half of his body disappear after a mud bath in India while trying to cool himself
The Bengal tiger faced high temperatures in central India of 45 degrees Celsius earlier this month
He was spotted jumping into a pool of cool mud before running into the undergrowth.
The bare and brown trees surrounding the tiger made it seem like he only had the front half of his body.
No two tigers have the exact same stripes and the Bengal variant can grow up to nine feet in length and weigh 500 pounds.
Mud was seen dripping from the tiger’s fur as he walked away from the pool after taking a quick dip
The tiger’s brown and bald environment contributed to the illusion that the rear half of its body was gone
Photographer Harshal Malvankar, 38, spotted this funny two-tone tiger while exploring the national park.
He said, “It was extremely hot and the tiger had a mud bath.”
They are the largest big cats in India and also the most common, although tiger numbers around the world have fallen dramatically over the past 100 years.
Bengal tigers are one of five surviving subspecies and are facing extinction due to deforestation and hunting.