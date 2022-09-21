Two-time Pro Bowler Joe Haden announces his retirement from the NFL

Joe Haden has announced his retirement from the NFL and that he is signing a one-day contract with the team where it all started for him – the Cleveland Browns.

A two-time Pro Bowl cornerback in seven seasons with Cleveland before moving to Pittsburgh, where he was also named to the 2019 Pro Bowl team, Haden will retire as a member of the team that took him in the first round in 2010 .

ESPN first reported Haden’s plans after his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the player’s intention to retire.

The Browns will now honor the 33-year-old Haden at a game later this season, though no specific date has been named.

Haden was a productive and popular player during his time in Cleveland. He started 81 and played in a total of 90 games and was even named to the All-Pro second team in 2013.

In addition, the cornerback made 19 interceptions, tying himself for 19th in franchise history, before the Browns released him prior to the 2017 season.

He was also an avid supporter of the Cleveland Cavaliers and often sat in the front row at their games. Cavaliers great Lebron James even thanked Haden for the ‘loyalty you showed #TheLand’ in a 2017 tweet.

Haden was also an active member in the Cleveland community, serving as a Special Olympics ambassador, hosting youth soccer camps and donating to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

In 2017, after he was cut by the Browns, who were in the midst of a painful rebuild, Haden quickly signed with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and played in 68 games before the team decided not to re-sign him after last season.

Haden had 10 picks in his five seasons with the Steelers and made the Pro Bowl in 2019. He also logged 24 interceptions for touchdowns, commonly referred to as a ‘pick 6’, in 2020.

According to ESPN, Haden’s decision to retire was recent as the cornerback had received interest from the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders. For unknown reasons, however, no agreement has materialized.

The Browns selected Haden with the No. 7 overall pick in 2010 after he starred at Florida.