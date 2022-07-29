Two thugs on Citi Bikes open fire on the sidewalk of a Harlem street in broad daylight

Two men on Citi Bikes were seen on the sidewalk in Harlem in broad daylight earlier this month when an elderly man with a walker was forced to take cover.

CCTV footage released Friday by the NYPD shows one of the two suspects in a shooting stance on July 5, opening fire on a 20-year-old man near the intersection of West 144th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.

The other suspect is seen riding a white Citi Bike next to him, dismount and pull out a gun to shoot the same target, video shows.

The intended victim, a 20-year-old man, cannot be seen on video, but is believed not to have been beaten, police said. pix 11.

The two suspects, both dressed completely in black, pick up their Citi Bikes and flee.

One of them was later seen crossing the Willis Avenue bridge into The Bronx, Pix 11 reported, while it remains unclear where the other gunman escaped.

The NYPD has not released the identity of the gunmen’s intended target. Dailymail.com has reached out to law enforcement for comment.

According to the latest data from the NYPD, published on July 27, crime and robberies have increased 39 percent and 36 percent in total in the Big Apple, respectively.

However, the number of shooting incidents has decreased by almost six percent compared to the same period last year.

The July 5 shooting came less than two weeks before a crime-ridden night in New York City on July 18, when nine other crimes took place across the five boroughs, killing two and injuring 12.

A gunfight also broke out early this morning between NYPD officers and robbers outside a New York City club.

Police officers were notified by a bouncer of a suspected robbery at Club Doux, located in the upscale Chelsea neighborhood, around 3 a.m.

When plainclothes officers in NYPD windbreakers arrived at the scene, the robbers reportedly opened fire.

Plainclothes NYPD officers were involved in a shootout with suspected robbers outside Club Doux in Chelsea around 3 a.m. Friday. No one got hurt

There were many people (pictured) in the street when the shooting took place. The suspects reportedly tried to rob someone when a bouncer called police. They started firing at cops when they tried to intervene

Officers fired back at the suspects, who then fled in a silver Audi sedan heading west to West 21st Street and 7th Avenue. They were last seen wearing black hoodies, police said.

There were several partygoers in the street at the time of the shooting. One of the bullets hit an Uber, but no one was injured.

No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon. The Chelsea Street where the club is located was also the site of a July 18 shooting that injured a man and hit a police car.

The victim of the shooting was found conscious and alert. The suspect fled. It is not known whether he has been arrested.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, 61, has promised New Yorkers time and again that he will tackle crime and has even campaigned on it.

A few weeks ago, he again promised citizens, “We’re going to turn this crime around, and when we do, people will really see the progress we’ve made in other parts of the city.”

He also blamed the city’s criminal justice system for the increase in violence.

“It’s unfortunate that the climate we work in…where the entire criminal justice system has turned away from the public and the public’s rights to live safely in their city,” he said. “We got nearly 3,800 guns off the streets and many of the people who carried those guns were able to get back out on the streets.”

Crime has skyrocketed in New York City in recent years. This year, crime is up 36 percent so far compared to the same time last year

The Supreme Court also last month overturned NYC’s gun laws and overturned a 108-year-old law that required New Yorkers to have a “good reason” to carry a concealed weapon.

Thursday’s 6-3 ruling overturned the verdict of a lower court, which upheld the law that limits licenses to carry concealed weapons in public only to those who demonstrate “good reason.”

Judge Clarence Thomas provided the majority opinion, writing that New York law prevented law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment rights.