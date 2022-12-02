Two thugs enter a Texas apartment and rob five French Bulldog puppies. It’s shocking!

Shocking footage reveals the moment a pair of thugs broke into a Texas apartment to steal five French Bulldog puppies while two young children hid in a closet.

Two unidentified men wearing black masks and hoodies kicked down the door of the property in Jersey Village, Texas, on Monday.

Laquita Lewis’s children, Camryn, 12, and Amari, 6, were home alone at the time and hid in the closet as the thieves made off with the five-week-old puppies.

One of the men, who was dressed all in black, can be seen on surveillance footage resting his hands on the front railing before violently kicking open the door and entering the house.

Camryn said when he heard the noise, he immediately grabbed his brother and hid in the closet and called his mother before contacting authorities.

“The closest I could come up with was [to] hide in the closet, the safest place,’ he said ABC 13.

The boys remained hidden in the closet until the police and Lewis arrived. The two men reportedly left within three minutes of entering.

Footage at home shows the two men passing one of the small merle-patterned puppies between them and collecting the rest in a white storage bag before taking him out of there with a high tail.

“They just got what they came to get and left,” Lewis told the outlet. Each of the six-week-old puppies is said to be worth up to $5,000.

The crooks took off in a black Dodge Charger with “fictitious” license plates and tinted windows, Jersey Village police said in a statement.

As of noon on Friday, Jersey Village police have not yet made an arrest, Lieutenant Danny Keele told DailyMail.com.

Although her children are unharmed, she said they are “sad” to see the puppies go.

‘My children have built a bond with them. They named them,” she told ABC 13. “They’re hurt.”

While the thieves were in the house, Camryn Lewis, 12, (left) and his brother Amari, six, (right) hid in the closet and called their mother and 911. Both children were unharmed, but are sad they lost the puppies

Their mother, Laquinta Lewis, (pictured), was not home at the time and hurried back to see if her children were okay. She also warned potential buyers that they might get stolen dogs and that her five puppies were not registered

She also warns potential buyers that they may end up with a stolen puppy, as her dogs were not yet registered as they were only five weeks old.

“You’re going to get stolen dogs and it’s going to come and bite you,” she said.

“You’re not going to make anything,” she said in reference to the thieves. “They are not registered and do not have the documentation to sell them. They need all the love and attention, and you just want to take them and treat them in any way you can…please bring my babies back!”

One of the dogs was reportedly ill at the time of the break-in.

French Bulldogs, which cost $1,500 to $5,000, have been a hot item for thieves.

Earlier this month, 19 French Bulldogs worth about $100,000 were stolen from a Florida home.

Six of the dogs have been recovered and four suspects have been arrested.

In 2021, Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs were stolen after someone shot her dog walker. They were later reported by a random woman who was not involved in the theft.