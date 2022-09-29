TWO THIRDS of former footballers say Cristiano Ronaldo has had a better career than Lionel Messi

The surveyed former pros shared their views on a number of in-game topics

A poll of former professional footballers shows that the majority of players surveyed believe Cristiano Ronaldo has had a better career than Lionel Messi.

The two superstars have long been the subject of an ongoing debate aimed at determining once and for all which player has achieved more in their glittering careers.

But in research among ex-professionals conducted by the athleticTwo-thirds of respondents say they believe the Manchester United forward has had the pair’s superior career.

Interestingly enough, while respondents preferred Ronaldo’s in-game performance when comparing the two directly, the former professionals preferred Messi as a hypothetical teammate.

Nearly three quarters of those polled said they would rather have played alongside the former Barcelona great than his Portuguese counterpart.

The only major trophy still pointing to the two stars is the World Cup, and with both men in their late 30s, the upcoming tournament in Qatar could be their last chance to settle the ongoing debate.

The survey also provided some interesting insights into how former players view the game.

57 percent of those surveyed felt that the standard of service has improved since their playing days.

In addition, just over half of respondents believed that the life of a football is more difficult today compared to when they were active professionals, with social media being cited as the most common response to why life is now more difficult for football players.