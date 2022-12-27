Two teens killed in car crash outside Lochiel on Augusta Highway

Two South Australian teenagers have died after their car hit a tree nearly 100km from their home.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving reports that a car traveling northbound had veered off the Augusta Highway near Lochiel, some 130km north of Adelaide, at around 7:30pm on Tuesday by the night.

The 19-year-old male driver and 17-year-old female rear passenger, both from Port Pirie, tragically died at the scene.

The front passenger, a 46-year-old Port Pirie man, was airlifted from the crash to Royal Adelaide Hospital in serious condition.

Major Crash investigators closed the Augusta Freeway, from Kangaroo Hill Rd to Port Wakefield, while they surveyed the scene for several hours overnight.

Teenagers are 68 and 69 lives lost on South Australian roads this year, compared to 99 lives lost this time last year.