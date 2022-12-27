Two teens die in boat accident at vacation park

Two teenagers have died in a boating accident at a holiday park in north-west New South Wales during the summer holidays.

Emergency services were called to the Manilla Ski Gardens caravan park at Rushes Creek, which sits on the Namoi River some 60km northwest of Tamworth, around 5pm Tuesday.

Attending Oxley Police District officers were told a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were being towed behind a boat when they collided with a tree.

A NSW Police statement said members of the public performed CPR on the teens before NSW ambulance paramedics arrived, but they could not be revived.

“The driver of the boat, a man believed to be in his 70s, was taken to hospital for a mandatory test,” the statement said.