Two teens die in boat accident at vacation park

Two teenagers have died in a boating accident at a holiday park in north-west New South Wales during the summer holidays.
Emergency services were called to the Manilla Ski Gardens caravan park at Rushes Creek, which sits on the Namoi River some 60km northwest of Tamworth, around 5pm Tuesday.
Attending Oxley Police District officers were told a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were being towed behind a boat when they collided with a tree.
A NSW Police statement said members of the public performed CPR on the teens before NSW ambulance paramedics arrived, but they could not be revived.
“The driver of the boat, a man believed to be in his 70s, was taken to hospital for a mandatory test,” the statement said.
Police are investigating and a coroner’s report will be prepared.
Emergency services are also searching for a swimmer who reportedly did not reappear at Wagga Beach in Wagga Wagga on Tuesday night. Witnesses said the man dove into the Murrumbidgee River but did not resurface.
Police began a search of the water and surrounding area with the help of the Volunteer Rescue Association, NSW SES and NSW Ambulance, including helicopter and fast water rescue.
The search resumed Wednesday morning. No missing persons reports have been made to local police.
more to come