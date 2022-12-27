Two teenagers, aged 13 and 14, die in horrific accident near Tamworth

Two teenagers died while in an inflatable raft towed by a boat in northern New South Wales.

The girls, aged 13 and 14, were in a trailer park on the Namoi River, northwest of Tamworth, when they collided with a tree stump around 5pm on Tuesday.

People at the scene performed CPR before paramedics arrived, but the teens could not be revived, New South Wales police said Wednesday.

The boat driver, a man believed to be in his 70s, was taken to hospital for mandatory tests.

The police confiscated the boat and other relevant items while they investigated the accident.

The summer break tragedy occurred at Manilla Ski Gardens Caravan Park, where tight-lipped staff issued an abrupt ‘no comment’ when contacted Wednesday.

“The police have advised us not to say anything,” a man told Daily Mail Australia.

The incident is one of several deadly incidents on Australian waterways since Christmas.

Five people in Victoria and South Australia have drowned, including a five-year-old girl who was rescued from Lake Nagambie on Tuesday.

Two sisters, aged 10 and 11, also narrowly escaped death after police officers and a Good Samaritan saved them from a strong current at St Kilda Beach in south-east Melbourne on Boxing Day night.

Meanwhile, the search continues for a swimmer believed to have drowned in Wagga Wagga.