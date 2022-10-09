Two teenage girls, 14 and 15, killed in a horror car on Monaro Highway at Hume ACT

<!–

Two teenage girls have died in a horrific car crash in heavy rain after the vehicle they were traveling in veered off the road, careened into a row of fences and hit a tree.

Police believe the 14 and 15-year-old “joy rode” in the Toyota sedan on Saturday night in Hume on the Monaro Highway with two teenage boys who fled the scene.

One of the boys is believed to have been behind the wheel when it crashed. Both were later tracked down.

“Police located them at residences a short time later,” ACT Police said.

‘They have received medical attention and are currently assisting investigators from the Major Collision Team with their enquiries.’

The vehicle was so badly damaged that rescuers were not immediately able to identify the make of the car.

First responders who arrived around 8 a.m. Sunday also aren’t sure exactly when the accident happened, but believe it was Saturday night.

However, it is understood the Toyota left the roadway and crashed through a series of temporary fences at the side of the road before colliding with a tree.

The two teenage girls were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now interviewing the two male teenagers about what caused the crash and whether ‘difficult, so speed could have been a factor’.

Anyone with dashcam footage or other information about the crash is urged to contact police immediately.

