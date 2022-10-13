Two swing House seats in spotlight in battleground of Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) – As they have been for most elections in the past decade, two of the four US House races are in the spotlight in Nevada as Democratic incumbents Susie Lee and Steven Horsford seek re-election in the western battlefield state .

But for the first time in more than 20 years, Republicans also think they have a shot at coloring a traditional blue chair red in a Las Vegas neighborhood as the Nevadans grapple with some of the highest gas prices and unemployment rates in the nation.

Both national parties are looking at Nevada, one of the few swing states that Donald Trump didn’t have in 2016 and that President Joe Biden won by only 2.4 percentage points in 2020.

Democratic Rep. Six-term Dina Titus faces her toughest Las Vegas challenge yet against Republican Mark Robertson, after Democrats sacrificed parts of their traditional stronghold during the realignment in exchange for some gains in neighboring swing districts.

Horsford has a slight bias to fend off GOP challenger Samuel Peters in one of those areas: the 4th congressional district stretching from the northern suburbs of Vegas to rural communities in the Northeast.

In the 3rd district that runs through suburban Vegas Henderson all the way to the Arizona border, the unbiased Cook Political Report is one of those who see Lee’s race against Republican April Becker as a fluke.

Both top the list of national flights that could help determine whether the GOP will take control of the house?.

In northern Nevada, Republican Representative Mark Amodei is almost certain to win reelection to a seventh term in the rural 2nd district, where no Democrat has ever won, and this year’s challenger, Elizabeth Mercedes Krause, is largely unknown and woeful. underfunded.

Amodei and Peters were among Republicans who joined Trump earlier this month at a controversial rally in rural Minden south of Carson City.

Trump has not formally endorsed any candidate for the Nevada House as he has Adam Laxalt’s bid to fire Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Joe Lombardo’s challenge to Democratic Administration Steve Sisolak.

But among the GOP challengers, Peters has most closely aligned with Trump in his race against Horsford, who won 4.9 percentage points in 2020. Cook characterizes the race as a ‘lean Democrat’.

Peters, a war veteran who lost in the 2020 GOP primary, urged Congressional Republicans to contest Biden’s election. He said he wouldn’t have certified it without getting more information and has called for the elimination of electronic voting machines.

Beyond “election integrity” and “tax responsibility,” Peters has campaigned most for border security. His 11-point immigration plan begins with completing the wall that the Trump administration started on the Mexican border.

Lee, now seeking a third term, won 3 percentage points in 2020 in the district that has bounced between parties over the past decade.

Both national sides focus on the match.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, helped raise money for Lee, a member of the powerful Appropriations Committee who enjoyed a 3-to-1 fundraising advantage until June 30 against Becker, a Republican attorney who denied her bid for the seat of the Senate. throne narrowly lost. state Senate leader in 2020.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has campaigned with Becker, and Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel appeared with her at an Oct. 7 meeting in Las Vegas.

Like other Democrats, Lee has emphasized abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade.

Becker is against abortion, excluding rape, incest and harm to the mother, and has the support of anti-abortion groups. But she notes that abortion in Nevada is legal for 24 weeks under a voter-approved measure, so any federal limits on abortion would be unconstitutional.

Titus, the dean of Nevada’s delegation, still prefers to win a seventh term. But she laments that her new neighborhood’s shift to GOP-esque suburbs makes her more vulnerable as she tries to fend off Robertson.

Robertson, a retired Army colonel and business owner, has focused most on governing federal spending, including eliminating some childcare subsidies and paid family leave, which he says must be addressed by state governments.

The last Republican to win there was John Ensign, who served two terms from 1995-99 and was later elected to the Senate, serving a second term when he resigned in 2011 under an ethical investigation into an extramarital affair.

Ensign’s resignation created a knock-on effect that led to Amodei winning a special congressional election in Nevada’s rural district in September 2011.

Amodei, now a senior member of the credit committee, has received at least 58% of the vote since winning his first full term.

Krause is a member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, president of the Nevada Native Caucus, and co-founder of the nonprofit Indigenous Educators Empowerment. She had raised only about $10,000 through June, compared to Amodei’s nearly $800,000 and has been largely invisible throughout the campaign.

PART: