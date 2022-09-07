Two ‘super-Earth’ planets are found orbiting a small star 100 light-years from Earth

Two ‘super-Earth’ planets – one of which could contain the necessary conditions for life – have been discovered orbiting a star 100 light-years away.

The Star, LP 890-9, hosts two exoplanets named LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c, the former of which was first picked up by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

It was characterized using the SPECULOOS telescopes, one of which is operated at the University of Birmingham, which subsequently identified the other planet.

LP 890-9b, is about 30 percent larger than Earth and completes an orbit around the star in just 2.7 days.

However, LP 890-9c is about 40 percent larger than Earth and has a longer orbital period of about 8.5 days – putting it in the ‘habitable zone’ around its star.

The purpose of SPECULOOS is to search for terrestrial planets outside our solar system that have conditions that allow them to sustain life.

Two ‘super-Earth’ planets – which could contain the necessary conditions for life – have been discovered orbiting a star 100 light-years from us.

The star, LP 890-9, is home to two exoplanets called LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c, the latter of which was first picked up by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (pictured)

WHAT IS A ‘SUPER EARTH’? Super-Earths are a class of exoplanets that are more massive than Earth, but lighter than ice giants such as Neptune and Uranus. They can be made of gas, rock, or a combination of both, and are commonly found in our galaxy. They are twice the size of the Earth and up to ten times as heavy. They don’t necessarily have a similar composition to Earth, as they may be covered with water or ice, or may be made of a dense gas.

Professor Amaury Triaud, who led the SPECULOOS working group that helped discover the second planet, said: “The habitable zone is a concept where a planet with similar geological and atmospheric conditions to Earth would have a surface temperature that would allow water to become liquid.” persist for billions of years.

“This gives us a license to observe more and find out if the planet has an atmosphere, and if so, study its contents and assess its habitability.”

The star, also called TOI-4306 or SPECULOOS-2, is the second coolest star to have found planets after TRAPPIST-1, which is home to seven Earth-sized planets.

LP 890-9b, the system’s inner planet, was identified by TESS as a possible planet candidate during its search for exoplanets orbiting nearby stars.

It was then confirmed by the SPECULOOS telescopes, which stands for ‘Search for habitable Planets EClipsing ULTra-cOOl Stars’.

Researchers then used these telescopes to look for additional transiting planets in the system that would have been missed by TESS.

The satellite has limited sensitivity to light in the near infrared range emitted from very cold stars such as LP 890-9, making follow-up particularly important.

Laetitia Delrez, a researcher at the University of Liège, said: ‘TESS searches for exoplanets using the transit method, tracking the brightness of thousands of stars simultaneously, looking for light dimming that could be caused by planets passing in front of their stars. .

“However, follow-up with ground-based telescopes is often necessary to confirm the planetary nature of the detected candidates and to refine measurements of their dimensions and orbital properties.”

Artist’s view of the red star and its two planets, along with some of the telescopes used for the discovery. The data leading to the discovery is imaged on the solar panels of the TESS satellite

LP 890-9b was characterized using the SPECULOOS telescopes when it also identified the other planet, LP 890-9c. Pictured: The four telescopes of the SPECULOOS Southern Observatory in Cerro Paranal, Chile

The telescopes of the SPECULOOS project are installed at ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile and on the island of Tenerife. shown: SPECULOOS North Telescope at the Teide Observatory in Tenerife

The telescopes of the SPECULOOS project are installed at ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile and on the island of Tenerife.

Their cameras are very sensitive to the light emitted by colder stars, so they can observe them with very high precision.

Michaël Gillon, the principal investigator of the SPECULOOS project, said: ‘The aim of SPECULOOS is to search for potentially habitable terrestrial planets that orbit some of the smallest and coolest stars near the sun, such as the TRAPPIST-1- planet system, we discovered that in 2016.

“This strategy is motivated by the fact that such planets are particularly suitable for detailed studies of their atmospheres and for searching for possible chemical traces of life with large observatories, such as the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).”

The SPECULOOS telescopes detected the second, outermost planet LP 890-9c while observing its star, so researchers named it SPECULOOS-2c.

The orbital period of 8.5 days was confirmed by the MuSCAT3 instrument in Hawaii, which placed the planet in the ‘habitable zone’ around its star.

This means it’s neither too hot nor too cold for extraterrestrial life, but before it can be confirmed as habitable, researchers will need to study the atmosphere, possibly using the JWST.

The LP 890-9c is probably the $10 billion telescope’s second most favorable target for this kind of analysis, after the TRAPPIST-1 planets.

Professor Triaud added: ‘It is important to detect as many temperate terrestrial worlds as possible to study the diversity of exoplanet climates, and ultimately be able to measure how many times biology has emerged in the cosmos.’

The full findings are published in Astronomy and Astrophysics.