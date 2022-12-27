Two shots in the East Oakland neighborhood

News
By Jacky
Two shots in the East Oakland neighborhood

OAKLAND — Two men were hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting in an East Oakland neighborhood, authorities said.

The men were found shortly after 12:50 p.m. near High Street and Alameda Avenue.

One had been shot twice, the other once. Both were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

Officers soon learned that both victims were shot near the 4600 block of Coliseum Way, and were driven to a business several blocks from where they were found by another person.

Investigators did not share any information about a possible suspect or the description of the associated vehicle. A motive has not yet been determined.

Police are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information can call the police at 510-238-3426 or Crime Stoppers of Oakland at 510-777-8572.

Staff writer George Kelly contributed to this report.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More