Two sheriff’s deputies killed while serving warrant and suspect barricaded in Cobb County, Georgia

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two deputies were shot and killed Thursday night while serving warrants in Cobb County, northwest of Atlanta. The two suspects who fired the deadly shots are now also in custody after an hours-long confrontation with police.

Few details were immediately released, but the incident took place along Hampton Glen Drive, an upscale suburb of the city, west of Marietta.

The two officers were serving a search warrant when the suspect opened fire. It is unknown if the officers were able to return fire.

The deputies are the first in Cobb County to have died on the job in more than 30 years.

Two Cobb County deputies were killed while executing an arrest warrant

Two suspects who fired the fatal shots have now also been taken into custody after hours of confrontation with police

A SWAT vehicle enters the Hampton Glen subdivision where suspects have barricaded themselves inside a house after killing two officers

Pictured: A SWAT vehicle entering the Hampton Glen subdivision where suspects barricaded themselves at a home after killing two officers

A family will be taken to the Hampton Glen subdivision by law enforcement on Thursday

A vehicle from the GBI Crime Scene was seen at the scene

Few details were immediately released, but the incident took place along Hampton Glen Drive, an upscale suburb of the city, west of Marietta.

Several law enforcement agencies were seen near where the stalemate took place

‘It’s a night of heartache for two families. It is with sadness that I report that the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department has lost two bright young deputies who died in the line of duty while serving an arrest warrant. They served with dignity and honor,” Sheriff Owens said at a belated news conference.

“My two officers were ambushed and killed. The two perpetrators are now in custody and are now being held for questioning. They were talking to the suspect and then shots were fired.’

One of the officers was rushed to a local trauma center but later died.

Meanwhile, the suspect is said to have been barricaded while the Cobb SWAT team is still on the scene.

Law enforcement officers hug as news gets out about the two fallen officers

Depicted law enforcement officers for the Hampton Glen . subdivision

A family was seen being escorted by police officers

The Cobb County Sheriff said two officers were shot and killed on Thursday while serving a search warrant at a home in Marietta.

Two Cobb County deputies were killed while executing an arrest warrant

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News Several shots were heard shortly after 7:45 PM.

The police are trying to persuade the suspect to leave his home through the PA system.

At least three SWAT teams are reports on the ground 11 Alive.

“We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available,” the Cobb County Sheriff said.

At the roundabout just southeast of Cheatham Hill Elementary School, police vehicles lined the roads of Irwin and John Ward.

“Our condolences go out to Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for the loss of two deputies in the line of duty tonight,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The two deputies are the fourth and fifth law enforcement officers to have died while on duty in Georgia this year.

Eight officers were killed while on duty in 2021 according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.