Two schoolboys, 17 and 18, who were among three killed in horror Alfa Romeo crash 

Two teenagers killed in tragic North Yorkshire collision have been named.

Aaron Bell (17) and Loui Bank (18) were among three killed when their Alfa Romeo crashed in Harrogate on Friday.

Another teenager was killed in the accident, while a fourth was seriously injured.

The four boys were driving a gray Alfa Romeo on the B6268 near Bedale when the car crashed around 11pm on Friday 29 July.

North Yorkshire Police said three passengers died of their devastating injuries after a ‘serious collision’ on the road.

No other cars would have been involved.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, also suffered ‘serious’ injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.

The fatal accident occurred on Walsham Road on the B6268 near Bedle in North Yorkshire

Hundreds of heartfelt tributes have been posted online in response to the shocking accident.

Paul Green, of Richmond, wrote: ‘My brother just called me to tell me about the crash near Bedale that killed three teenagers last night.

“It’s just heartbreaking – those poor families. It’s not just three lives lost, it’s three families totally destroyed, never the same.

“I have no idea about the circumstances of the crash, but I have teenage boys who like to hang out with friends in their cars and it scares me to death when I see this. Thoughts go out to the families affected by this today.’

Tricia Davis said, “This is heartbreaking for all the families involved, my heart goes out to all of you, RIP.”

Miaisie Clark, from Masham, wrote: ‘I’m just in total shock. Rest in peace guys. You really broke a lot of hearts.’

Ellie Robinson said, “So very sad. As a mother of a 17 year old son, this is my worst nightmare and as a paramedic my worst scream. RIP young men.’

Bobby Smith-Hazelton wrote: ‘Oh my god, how sad. Thoughts are with their family and friends, what sad news.’

Debbie Cook said: ‘How awful, my thoughts go out to the families of all four boys and the emergency services involved. What a tragic loss.’

Police are calling on any witnesses to the fatal accident to come forward.

The road remained closed this morning, July 30, as officers searched the scene of the accident.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: ‘North Yorkshire Police are calling for information following a serious collision near Thornton Watlass, Bedale.

‘Around 11pm Friday, 29 July 2022, a gray Alfa Romeo car was involved in a collision on the B6268, Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale.

“The vehicle containing four young men was en route from Bedale to High Burton. At this time, it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, seen the vehicle in the area prior to the collision, or anyone who may have dashcam footage or other information to assist with the investigation.”

Anyone with information about the crash can email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team – quoting reference number 1222013414.