Two police officers are fighting life after their patrol car crashed into BMW on country road

Two police officers fight for their lives after being seriously injured in a collision between two cars on a country road in the early morning hours.

Officers were on duty in a striking white Peugeot 308 when it collided with a gray BMW on a B-road in Eriswell near Lakenheath, Suffolk at about 1.20 am on a B-road in Eriswell.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said the officers suffered “life-threatening injuries”.

Emergency services from the police, fire brigade, ambulance service, trauma helicopter and the volunteer Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) all attended the scene.

The condition of the officers is life-threatening. A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. Pictured: A Suffolk police vehicle on a road near Newmarket

The BMW driver, a man in his twenties, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and inappropriate driving through drink or drugs.

The two officers were taken by land ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

The arrested man was taken as a precaution to West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds.

He has since been released and has been taken for questioning to the Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Center where he is staying.

The injured officers were rushed by land ambulance to Addenbrooke Hospital in Cambridge

Suffolk Police said the injured officers had not responded to an emergency call at the time of the incident.

The B1112 has been closed in both directions between Underly Road and Lords Walk ‘to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and the recovery of vehicles’.

Police are calling for help from any witnesses to the collision, or who saw vehicles driving that match the description prior to the incident.