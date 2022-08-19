Two pilots on Ethiopian Airlines flight ‘FALL ASLEEP at 37,000 feet’

Two passenger plane pilots fell asleep mid-flight, but miraculously landed their plane without anyone being injured.

Flight ET343 was en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa on August 15 when the incident occurred at 37,000 ft.

The pilots were intended to begin their descent to Addis Ababa Bole airport.

According to the Aviation Heraldair traffic control tried to contact the pilots, but were unsuccessful.

The crew eventually woke up after the plane’s autopilot disengaged and sounded the alarm.

The pilots managed to land the plane safely and it stayed on the runway for about two and a half hours before taking off for its next flight.

Records confirm the incident, showing that the plane had flown over the runway and made another approach when the pilots awoke.

Aviation analyst Alex Macheras wrote on Twitter about the ‘very worrying’ incident, posting a photo of the flight path

‘Why hadn’t it started descending to land? Both pilots were asleep.

He referred to “pilot fatigue” which he described as “nothing new.”

The incident left people shocked, many said the pilots should be fired and one person wrote ‘crazy’

The incident left people shocked, with many saying it was “unprofessional” and “dangerous.”

One person wrote: ‘Hopefully both pilots have been fired and the aviation authorities will start an investigation into the crew schedules etc of this airline! Thank God nothing bad happened.’

Another added: ‘this is unprofessional and dangerous’, while a third said: ‘crazy.’

But not everyone agreed that the pilots should be fired, with one person claiming they were overworked and that the company was “covering it up.”

And another person was not surprised by the incident and said, “Ex-controller here, believe me when I tell you it happened here too.”

It comes after a separate incident that occurred in April reported by ABC 7 Eyewitness Newswhere two other pilots had reportedly fallen asleep.

They were on a flight from New York City to Rome with up to 250 passengers on board.

According to an investigation into the incident, both pilots of the ITA Airways flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport were asleep during the trip on April.

They slumbered as the Airbus 330 flew over France and cruised at 38,000 feet.

Investigators found that one of the pilots was asleep during his break, but the captain had also fallen asleep.

And they added that air traffic controllers told them they lost contact with the plane for about 10 minutes.

As fears of a possible terror incident grew, air traffic control had begun preparing fighter jets to intercept the plane.

However, the pilots eventually responded to air traffic control.

Speaking to ABC News, John Nance, an aviation analyst, described the situation as “extremely dangerous.”

He added: “The plane can still fly on autopilot, but this is not smart or safe,” he said.

In a statement, ITA Airways told the news channel that the captain had claimed that the radios had stopped working, but added that his conduct was not “in accordance with the rules imposed by the company.”

Since then, investigators have ruled that there were inconsistencies between his account of the events and what they thought had happened.

Despite the incident, the plane landed safely in Rome and the captain was fired.

MailOnline contacted Ethiopian Airlines for comment.