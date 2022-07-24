Two people are killed in a horrific house fire and a child is rushed to hospital

Two people have died and a child is in serious condition in hospital after a house fire in southwestern Sydney.

Emergency services were called to a house on Rottnest Avenue in Hinchinbrook just after 5:40 a.m. Sunday morning after reports of a fire.

Six people were evacuated from the house, three were able to flee on their own, while three had to be rescued by firefighters, including the child.

The group was treated by paramedics, but two tragically died at the scene.

Ten fire trucks fought the inferno on the spot on Sunday morning, which was only extinguished properly after the rescue attempts.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire, but police are currently investigating.

The child was rushed to Westmead Children’s Hospital and is in serious condition.

The two deceased have not yet been officially identified.

A crime scene has been established and the forensic police will come later on Sunday.

A report on the two deaths will be prepared for the coroner.