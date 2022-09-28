Two passenger planes collide at Heathrow: Korean jet ‘clips’ Icelandic 767 while taxiing

Emergency services rushed to the tarmac at Heathrow Airport after two planes reportedly crashed into each other while taxiing this evening.

The incident took place around 8pm this evening between two commercial airliners.

The Korean Air 777 is believed to have ‘scraped into’ an Icelandair 767 jet, an eyewitness explained it was not a ‘full on’ collision.

The incident is believed to have happened between the two planes during taxi.

Korean Air flight KE908 was due to leave London at 19:35 to Seoul, Korea.

An image appears to show the significant damage done to Icelandair’s tail by Korean Air’s wing.

One passenger wrote on Twitter: ‘Pretty sure we scrapped another plane with our wing tip while taxiing.

‘We have been told that we are going back to the gate due to a technical problem.

“But that was 15 minutes ago and we haven’t moved.”

Another person who was also on board said there was ‘no apparent danger’ and that ‘no one’ was injured.

Two planes have clipped each other at Heathrow this evening while taxiing (emergency services pictured)

An Icelandair plane was involved in the incident, its tail appears to show some damage from the Korean Air wing

Another passenger added: ‘We hit another plane while taxiing. I saw it out the window. The wingtip scrapped the tail of another aircraft.’

While a third said: ‘Surrounded by about ten police cars and a couple of fire engines.

‘Apparently the plane has “a technical problem”.’

The same user added: ‘can’t say we felt anything inside. No apparent danger, no one was injured’.

Richard on Twitter said: ‘I’m on the flight they’re blocking. We were taxiing to the runway and then suddenly stopped by all these emergency services.’

‘We are now being told that we are returning to the gate due to a technical issue.’

A spokesman for Heathrow Airport said: ‘Emergency services are attending an incident involving two aircraft on the airfield.

“No injuries have been reported but emergency services are in attendance to ensure all passengers and crew are safe and well.”

The incident is under investigation.

This is a breaking story, more updates to follow…